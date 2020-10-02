100 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1920
A number of persons, who assembled at the eastbound passenger station in Brunswick a few evenings ago to meet the train due at 4:10 witnessed a lively scrap between two young women of that town. The set-to took place in the open arena opposite the station, and before it was over nearly 50 persons got a glimpse of the bout. Following the exchange of a few words the combatants tackled each other with blows and hair pulling.
Hood College is preparing to open classes in certain subjects that are separate and distinct from the regular college curriculum. They are offered mainly to teachers or others whose regular hours of employment prevent their taking advantage of the regular college course. Instruction in the following will include History of Education, Principles of Education, Principles of Teaching and others. In addition an evening class in American History is being formed.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1970
A number of top scientific personnel at Fort Detrick have questioned the wisdom of the Army in proposing to move the rapid warning program from the Frederick area. There is no really effective and accepted defense mechanism to biological warfare attack upon this country, they state, and charge that removal of the defensive application from the Frederick post would be tantamount to inviting another Pearl Harbor.
The geologic investigations work on the Catoctin Watershed is now being performed. Contracts were let in July of this year to perform the test pits on all seven dam sites and core drilling on Sites No. 41, near Middletown, and Site No. 22, near Myersville. this is a worthwhile project involving flood protection, said Pat Lakin, chairman of the Catoctin Soil Conservation District, and the development of the water supply for the district.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2000
A man riding in the seat of a car on I-70 was seriously wounded Saturday evening when he was shot in the back by a passenger in the back seat, according to Maryland State Police. The driver of the car, a woman, called police on a cell phone, and officers found the car pulled off the eastbound lanes of the highway just west of Md. 180. The shooting victim had stumbled out of the car and collapsed along the road, and the shooter had gotten out and thrown his gun off to the side, police said. Officers said they had no motive for the shooting.
Maryland State Police are seeking an armed robber who demanded money from two clerks at the Citgo station at U.S. 15 and Sundays Lane on Sunday evening. Det. Sgt. David Reichenbaugh said the perpetrator entered the store at 7:33 p.m. from a cornfield across Sundays Lane wearing all black clothing, shoes, a mask with eye slits and gloves.
