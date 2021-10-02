SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1971
Once the headquarters for General Braddock and now stripped down to the logs, the house on U.S. 40 West, near the State Police Barracks, will be torn down to make way for a Phillips 66 service station. The house was bought in 1920 by Leroy Hoke. Hoke, his wife, eight children and many guests used to sit on the porch, all rocking in 12 rockers. Hoke put boards across the front of the porch so that passersby would not see his daughters’ knees from the highway. Most items of value have long since disappeared from the house, and an old barn burned down about two years ago. The yard is said to be the site where a man was hanged from an apple tree for treason.
An adventuresome Frederick family of five plans to set sail Sunday on a seven-month, 8,000-mile cruise from Baltimore to San Francisco. Robert and Helen Grind, their two sons and a daughter-in-law hope to set sail Sunday morning if Hurricane Ginger permits. They will travel in their 36-foot fiberglass ocean sailing sloop called “Spray Chaser” from Baltimore through the Virgin Islands to the northern coast of South America, along the coast to Panama, through the canal, up the west coast of Mexico and California to San Francisco.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2001
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — All but giving up efforts to mediate the standoff over Osama bin Laden, Pakistan’s president said Monday a U.S. military strike against Afghanistan appears likely and the Taliban’s days are probably numbered.
Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a local man Monday night for allegedly killing two of his tenant’s cats, according to authorities. Cpl. Keith Bowerman said a man who lives in Myersville apparently went to a nearby home that he rented to a woman sometime Monday evening and shot the woman’s cats. The woman had been renting the home, and the landlord had tried Monday to evict her, Cpl. Bowerman said.
Jay Wilson had one outstanding season as a baseball player at Salisbury University, and it was enough for him to be chosen to the school’s athletic hall of fame. Wilson, a former Thomas Johnson player who graduated from Salisbury in 1986, was notified in August that he had been chosen. “I was surprised I was picked,” said Wilson, who lives in Frederick and coaches a Little League baseball team.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1921
Announcement has been made by the Maryland Motor Machine Co., this city, of the purchase of the Victory Garage at Emmitsburg. The property will be operated as a first-class garage and service station with a complete stock of accessories and parts for standard makes of cars. Additions will be made from time to time in a number of nearby towns, and the station will be operated in a chain with the main offices at the present location, handling the Nash and Chevrolet cars, also Transport Trucks.
Announcement was made Saturday that Mountain City Garage, North Market street, had been sold and that a new concern would operate the garage in the future. D. Gay Thomas, secretary of the Mountain City Garage Company, stated that the garage had changed hands but could advance no information regarding those who will take charge.
Several of the local stores are already aglow with bright Christmas ornaments and balls and the smaller varieties of toys. Several counters are piled high with lovely, varicolored fragile balls and ornaments with which it is the custom of American people to bedeck their Christmas trees. For several years now, local stores have begun to display Christmas goods nearly five months previous to the holiday season and with excellent results.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2001
A request for a pay raise tops the “wish list” tallied by the Frederick County Commissioners, who on Tuesday forwarded their legislative requests to the county’s delegation. The commissioners’ legislative package also includes offering the Human Relations Commission more opportunities for relief for victims of discrimination and a property tax credit for land placed in agriculture easements or preservation trusts.
Mayoral candidates Jim Grimes and Jennifer Dougherty had high praise Tuesday night for plans to revamp Baker Park’s Culler Lake as a garden spot gathering place, possibly with a lakeside cafe. Both voiced strong support for the city’s parks and the Friends of Baker Park, the group that dreamed up the Culler Lake renaissance project and unveiled artists’ renderings for the candidates Tuesday night.
Included in the local effort to support the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Frederick Keys have made monetary donations and handed out U.S. flags. A total of $1,000 raised by Keys management and staff was donated to “Frederick’s Gift to the September 11 Fund,” managed by the Community Foundation of Frederick Keys.
