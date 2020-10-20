100 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1920
Notwithstanding that Justice Alban M. Wood, Monday, warned against misconduct in Carroll Park on West Patrick Street, and said he would impose a fine of $10 on offenders in the event they were brought before him, a large crowd of boys assembled at the park last night. Several girls were in the crowd. A resident of that locality stated to a Post reporter that evidently the warning on the part of Justice Wood will have but little effect. He added that for an hour or more last night a crowd of boys indulged in noise-making and a general line of behavior that was extremely annoying, to say the least, of persons in the neighborhood.
Stricken with heart trouble while the body of his little daughter was being placed in the hearse, Lewis Elmer Crum died at his home at 22 West Fourth St., at about 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Mr. Crum had been in poor health for some time, and the attack proved fatal. The funeral of the 8-year-old daughter, Helen Margaret Crum, who died on Sunday morning from diptheria, was held Tuesday.
Struck by a Hagerstown and Frederick trolley car at the crossing at Cherry Lane station near Jefferson Monday morning shortly after 1 o’clock, the Ford touring car of Dr. J. Bernard McClellan, veterinary surgeon in this city, was dragged 10 or 12 feet, jammed against a trolley pole, which it broke off and was completely demolished. Dr. McClellan and Mrs. H. Grandy, Washington, escaped injury.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1970
Relocated U.S. 15, from the U.S. 340 interchange to Point of Rocks, is expected to be completed within two to three weeks, State Roads Commission officials report.
Local track coach Jack Griffin has been nominated as a coach for the women’s team for the 1972 Olympic Games to be held in Munich, Germany. He is one of six coaches nominated for the post. Three will be selected. Griffin’s wife, Becky Griffin, has also been nominated for the position of chaperone for the U.S. Pan-American team that will compete in Columbia during the August of 1971.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 2000
The city has ordered the emergency demolition of the old Dave’s Men’s Wear building, the second time in three months the city has condemned neglected structures in the Frederick Historic District. The need to tear down another building on short notice prompted the city to create a team to review such situations and provide options to demolition in the future.
The Middletown bypass and an expanded interchange at U.S. 15 and Md. 26 are the top transportation priorities, the Frederick County Commissioners decided Thursday. The decision moves the projects closer to state funding, but Middletown Burgess William Thompson has doubts about money for the long-sought road around this town. The doubts rest on how the state handles primary roads — big federal highways, like U.S. 15; and secondary roads — smaller ones, like the Middletown bypass.
