100 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1921
The thousands of patrons of the Frederick fair spent but a small part of Wednesday afternoon gazing upward at the graceful swoop and swing of the passenger-carrying plane, H.W. Cleveland, pilot, as it circled the grounds and the city. The World War and its attending activities brought some measure of familiarity with this means of transportation but there are many to whom it is still a novelty. They stand open-mouthed, round-eyed and with craning necks, watching the marvelous maneuvers of the giant bird. And even the more sophisticated can scarce resist a sly, upward glance.
The cigar store and pool room in the M.L. Creager building, Thurmont, owned by J.A.P. Mathias, Waynesboro, Pa., was sold to J.W. Fry, of Thurmont. John Kern, who has had charge of the business in the absence of Mr. Mathias, will continue in the store for some time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1971
After a series of delays and postponements due to bad weather and construction entanglements, an estimated 60 to 70 families will move into the new low-income housing development on Pennsylvania Avenue and Sagner Avenue today. It’s one of five such projects in the county, all of which are located in the city limits. The 100-unit dwelling will serve to ease a critical housing shortage in Frederick County; the other four projects house more than 1,000 people in 356 units.
One of the world’s foremost cancer researchers, who makes his home in Frederick County, said Tuesday he believes the Washington-Baltimore-Frederick area could become a leading world medical center within a few years. Dr. Robert J. Huebner, chief of the Viral Carcinogenesis Branch of the National Cancer Institute, indicated that President Nixon’s announcement of the conversion of Fort Detrick to a cancer research facility opens up the opportunity for the realization of a world center.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 2001
WASHINGTON — The anthrax strains surfacing with terrifying impact in Florida, New York and Washington are all similar, Bush administration officials said Friday, likely indicating a single source. Two weeks into the nation’s bioterrorism scare, homeland security chief Tom Ridge said the FBI had traced two anthrax-tainted letters to a single mailbox in New Jersey.
WASHINGTON — About 100 U.S. commandos battled on the ground in southern Afghanistan, opening a new phase of the war on terrorism after nearly two weeks of punishing airstrikes, U.S. officials said Friday night. Earlier in the day, officials confirmed that special forces were in northern and southern Afghanistan, searching for Taliban targets to strike and searching for Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida lieutenants.
In light of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recent world events, the Frederick Community College Foundation Inc. has decided to temporarily postpone and review the major community fundraising drive it was planning. Foundation members didn’t want the campaign to interfere with donations that are now going to humanitarian and relief efforts.
