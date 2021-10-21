100 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1921
Albert Rinehart, who escaped from the state penitentiary, was captured this morning by Deputy Sheriff John W. Cable in Cavetown. He was armed to the teeth. The officer brought Rinehart to this city, and within an hour was being whisked to Baltimore to be turned over to the prison authorities. Rinehart was sitting on the back porch of his home armed with a loaded shotgun and a revolver. He had a box of cartridges in his pocket and was wearing a badge. The officers believe Rinehart was representing himself as an officer. He calmly submitted to arrest.
Fully 25,000 persons attended the fair yesterday. Many estimated the crowd as high as 30,000 and a few regarded these figures too conservative. With the exception of Thursday of last year, which marked up the largest single day’s attendance in the history of the fair, more persons were on the grounds yesterday than ever before. From early in the morning until afternoon, hundreds of automobiles wended their way to the grounds from every direction. It is estimated that several thousand, perhaps many more, came over the trolley road and hundreds came on the steam cars.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1971
Representatives from the State Department of Water Resources, the State Department of Health, and a host of state officials met with representatives from local industries in regards to compliance with the relatively new city pollution ordinance Wednesday morning. Senator Charles Smelser deemed the “meeting of the minds” as an attempt to “coordinate loose ends confronting industry” in their attempt to comply with the regulations in the ordinance adopted by the city Sept. 2. The ordinance is designed to control the amount of organic waste emptied into city sewers by local industry.
Delegate Wallace Hutton said he believes state control of education would lead to mediocrity, at the County Council of PTA’s meeting at North Frederick Elementary School last night. Hutton, a Frederick County Delegate to the State Legislature, said he opposes a state-controlled educational system because it would mean less control by local people. “As soon as the state begins to pay the bill, they will have more to say about it, leading to total control by the state. We must reverse the process and work harder on the local government level,” he said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
