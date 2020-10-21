100 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1920
William Stines, of near Jefferson, in his 80th year, has a tomato stalk which is 8 feet tall and has borne 132 tomatoes that he has picked. Each averaged one pound each. The plant now has 82 smooth tomatoes on.
Leslie Moler, Brunswick, charged with driving his automobile, containing several women, at a speed of 48 miles per hour, was fined $25.75 by Justice John H. Bitner, at Hagerstown. Moler was apprehended on the State road, near Boonsboro, by State Motorcycle Officer C.W. Smith. He pleaded guilty.
Twenty thousand attended the second day of Frederick county’s centennial fair. These are official figures, and they hang up a new record for cattle show-goers in Frederick county. So at last the familiar phrase, “the greatest Frederick fair,” has become a fact. In point of crowds and finances, this is the greatest show of 100 years.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1970
The Frederick County Farm Bureau last night went on record again in opposition to any proposal that would deny bonafide farm youths military deferment. Copies of the resolution are being sent to the Maryland Farm Bureau and to representatives in the United States Congress.
Pending official action, the South Frederick Teen Center program will get underway Nov. 1, with most funding problems ironed out at a meeting between citizens groups and officials yesterday.
One time local sports personality and former major league umpire Luther Derr Sahm, better known as “Doll Derr,” died Monday night in Baltimore. A medical examiner and area coach ruled that the former umpire had been beaten to death. His body was found slumped over the wheel of his car, behind the apartment house where he lived. Mr. Sahm’s sports career began in Frederick, where he was the first football coach of the old Boys’ High School, just before the first World War.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 2000
More than 200 friends and fellow jurists paid tribute Friday night to retiring Judge William W. Wenner, who served on each of Maryland’s four courts. The Brunswick native began as an assistant state’s attorney.
The days are numbered for Maranatha Church of God’s 1440 Taney Ave. location. A new $6 million, 2,000-seat complex is being constructed on Byte Drive for the Frederick congregation that has become renowned for its elaborate Easter and Christmas pageants and vibrant music ministry.
A tax proposal from the Frederick County Commissioners survived Round 1 with the local lawmakers Friday, but no one offered any assurance it would survive Round 2. The commissioners want the authority to impose a building excise tax, which would be assessed on new construction based on the size of the project.
