20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1920
Much comment was heard throughout Washington County concerning the blasting open of an entrance into the large caverns in the farm of Edward Hutzell, about one and one-half miles west of Boonsboro on Sept. 18 while workmen were blasting rock for use on the Keedysville road. Saturday evening, several flashlight pictures were taken of the interior of the first few caverns, but a detailed exploration has not yet been made. The pictures are now on display in a store window at Boonsboro.
Throngs that surpassed any former gathering in the history of the county swamped over the grounds on the third day of the 100th annual fair yesterday. Over 15,500 people passed through the turnstiles, and more than this number were admitted in machines. The crowd yesterday was estimated at nearly 40,000. This, however, is unofficial.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1970
There was a drip ... drip ... drip heard Wednesday morning in Circuit Court. The roof developed a leak, letting the rain seep through the ceiling of Frederick County’s only circuit courtroom. Acting quickly, the baliff hastened to get a wastepaper basket to catch the rain water making a puddle behind the Deputy States Attorney.
Fifteen Navajo children will need homes in Frederick County during their four-week visit here under a Title 1-sponsored need fulfillment program early next year. The Indian children will be selected from third and fourth graders in three isolated and impoverished New Mexico schools.
Those enigmatical soothsayers of the weather must have had unusually clear crystal balls when they predicted a severe winter for the eastern coast this year. Early yesterday morning, over a week before the goblins do their thing around the Great Halloween Pumpkin, the first snow flurries of the season, not yet started, fell on Frederick.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
