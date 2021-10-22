100 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1921
Attacked by a boar hog while feeding a herd of swine at their farm near Browningsville, a short distance from the Frederick county line, James Smith Sr. and his son, James Smith Jr., were badly injured. The elder Smith’s abdomen was torn open by the tusks of the animal, and it required eleven stitches to close the wound. The younger Smith is unable to walk, so severely was he gored about the legs. The younger Smith had just entered the yard in which the hogs were quartered when the large boar attacked him. In the meantime, the father, unaware of the attack upon his son, came into the yard from another section of the farm. As he entered the hog pen, the hog launched an attack, carrying the elder Smith off his feet. A physician was immediately called and rendered medical attention. The tusks of the hog were removed.
While people are discussing whether the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal will be in operation next year, the officials of that company are going ahead and making arrangements for improvements upon the watery highway and do not seem to have any doubt as the canals being in existence next year.
The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company brought to a close a week of most successful operation. Despite the fact that thousands of automobiles from many areas thronged the city’s streets for the fair, the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company organization worked like a machine from the fact that approximately 76,000 people were handled during the week without an accident of any kind.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1971
More than 40 organizations have registered with the Frederick Jaycees for entry into the Annual Frederick Halloween Parade, slated for October 27. The participants will begin the long march at 7 p.m., organizing at the fountain at North Market and West Seventh streets, proceeding south on Market Street to Patrick Street, moving west on Patrick to Bentz with the final hike from Bentz Street to the National Guard Armory on West Second Street.
Tonight will mark the first night football game ever held in Brunswick as the Railroaders meet Berkeley Springs at the high school field. The lights, which were purchased before the season began, have finally been put up and will be ready for tonight’s game. The lights and monthly transformer rental are being paid for by the Brunswick Football Boosters.
From the Drumming Log, by Jim Gilford: Gray squirrels, in spite of the name, aren’t always what you might expect them to be. That was what 15-year-old Arthur Lancaster Jr. of Jefferson learned last Saturday. Hunting with his father near Sunnyside, young Lancaster dropped a full grown gray squirrel, run-of-the-mill in every respect, apparently, except that it was black instead of gray. Finding a black squirrel is an unusual thing in this part of the country. To be sure, black is not an unheard of color for a gray squirrel by any means; in fact, in some parts of the country, black is a more common coat color for gray squirrels than gray itself. But not here. I can’t remember, offhand, hearing of another one of this color phase being taken locally in recent years.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2001
Investigators say an employee of the Sheetz store in Walkersville heavily damaged by fire early Saturday set the blaze during his work shift, and then complained of a minor leg injury as firefighters put out the fire. The interior of the store was ruined by fire. Investigators say the employee was on duty when he set a fire in an aisle of snack foods near the rear of the store, “then went about his business,” said Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Ted Meminger said.
MARC trains will begin rolling between Frederick and Washington on Dec. 17, according to the Maryland Transit Administration. Stops for the three inbound and three outbound trains that will link two Frederick stations and Washington’s Union Station have also been decided, said Suzanne Bond, a spokeswoman for the MTA.
