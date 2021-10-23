SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1971
Frederick County’s economy was given a powerful booster Monday with President Nixon’s announcement of the cancer research program at Fort Detrick. At full capacity, the program will employ some 600 scientists and another 300 to 400 support personnel and operate at an annual budget of more than $18 million. Most of those employees will live, rent and buy in Frederick County. Their salaries are expected to take more than half of the entire program’s annual budget, or about $9 million.
Five years ago, the subject of interracial dating and marriage was not even discussed in public. Today, though society has loosened up somewhat, it is still a subject discussed in hushed tones. Despite cries of equality for all mankind and a “color-blind society,” interracial dating is not without ramifications with the families of the daters, nor among their friends and school mates.
Two gunmen held up the First National Bank of Maryland branch in Poolesville Friday afternoon, fired one shot and escaped with $6,604.13. No one was injured in the robbery, and no other customers were present. This is the first time in the history of the aging bank that it has ever been robbed, according to a bank official.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 2001
A Frederick County resident is undergoing antibiotic treatments because of a possible exposure to anthrax at the BWI postal center, a health department official said Monday. The investigation is continuing into whether he was actually exposed, said Margo Smith, health department administrator.
Martin Burns won the race for mayor Monday, steaming past incumbent Mayor Eileen Waesche in a hotly-contested Thurmont election. Mr. Burns, who was elected to the town’s commission two years ago, got 589 votes while Mrs. Waesche tallied 261.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1921
Another of Frederick county’s boys who lost his life in the World War was buried with military honors yesterday afternoon. Private Charles S. Simpson, who was killed in action September 26, 1918, the first day of the Meuse-Argonne offensive, was buried with appropriate ceremonies in the cemetery at Brook Hill chapel, Yellow Springs.
Frank M. Moore, of Fairfield, Pa., who has the rural mail route between Emmitsburg and Fairfield, celebrated the twentieth anniversary of his start as a member of Uncle Sam’s mail force with a party at his residence. During the twenty years he has spent on his route, Mr. Moore has driven more than 135,000 miles. He has seen eight postmasters and two temporary postmasters come and go during his term of service to the government.
According to Mrs. C.C. Merritt, of Thurmont, nothing as yet has been heard from Doctor C.W. Davis, formerly of Sacramento, California, who after kissing his bride of a few days goodbye in Thurmont, on October 6, telling her he was going to Hagerstown to take part in a Red Cross play, “Lost in New York,” disappeared. The missing groom is said to own a large estate in Sacramento. He formerly lived in Warren county, New York. Dr. Davis is a man 60 years old. There was no Red Cross play to be staged at any Hagerstown theatre.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2001
WASHINGTON — The nation’s anthrax scare hit the White House on Tuesday with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an off-site mail processing center. President Bush said confidently that “I don’t have anthrax” after biohazard testing at the White House and the discovery of spores on a mail-opening machine at a screening facility 6 miles away.
Many workers at Frederick’s main post office are accusing managers and Baltimore higher-ups of failing to take the anthrax threat seriously, citing several incidents. Upset by officials’ inaction at a suspect Washington mail facility until two workers died of anthrax, the local employees allege similar indifference by Frederick Postmaster Juliann Biggers and other bosses.
The two mayoral candidates and nine of 10 alderman candidates faced a variety of questions Tuesday night at a forum sponsored by the Frederick County Association of Realtors and the Institute for Participation in Government, a local group that urges residents to take part in elections. The realtors group has become increasingly involved in the political scene, especially with the proposal of county officials to downzone more than 300 properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.