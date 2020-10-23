100 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1920
A thief or thieves robbed the Co-Operative Drug Store, East Patrick street, early yesterday morning of about $275 in cash, probably $50 worth of morphine and a physician’s outfit containing hypodermic needles and vials valued at $30. Some hours later, R.B. Alexander, the soda water dispensing clerk, was arrested at his boarding house on Trail avenue, charged with the theft. Yesterday evening, L.T. Smith, a friend of Alexander, was also arrested charged with knowing something about the robbery.
To sell $6,300 worth of whiskey and then have it stolen by the persons who ordered its purchase was the experience recently of Frederick bootleggers, according to a story going the rounds here. It seems that 100 cases of whiskey were ordered by some persons outside the county and that while the liquor was being taken to its destination under cover of darkness, about 25 people to whom it was consigned rushed from the bushes along the roadside near the District of Columbia and stopped the truck. It’s the loss of the whiskey runners, because they can’t prosecute the “bandits” for the very simple reason that they themselves were engaged in violating the law.
Goldfish fanciers are having their annual show of native, exotic and fancy fishes in Horticultural Hall, Fairmount Park, near Philadelphia. Because of the fact that a vast number of the fish are raised in Frederick county the event is of considerable local interest.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1970
Republicans John Derr, Russell Horman and Donald L. Lewis attended a question-and-answer forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters presented at Rosenstock Hall, Hood College, Thursday night. Democratic candidates Charles Collins and A. Irvin Renn failed to show, although they had earlier said they would. Democrat Lawrence Dorsey was represented by his daughter, Doris Remsburg.
The resignation of William Irvine, executive director of the Frederick Housing Authority, was announced at the regular meeting Thursday by chairman William O. Lee. “You’ve done a terrific job here for us,” Lee told Irvine. The resignation, effective Dec. 11, was accepted “with sincere regrets and best wishes.”
20 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 2000
Visitors to the National Museum of Civil War Medicine can now realistically experience what it was like to serve as a field surgeon for Union or Confederate troops, and examine some of the medical instruments developed during the war. The museum reopened Saturday after a lengthy renovation that included gutting and reconstruction of its permanent home on West Patric Street in downtown Frederick.
The westbound lanes of I-70 near Myersville were closed for nearly eight hours Saturday morning after a rented moving truck was torn apart when it hit a guardrail lying in the middle of the road, causing a three-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police at Hagerstown. The guardrail was left in the roadway by a hit-and-run driver minutes earlier, police said. When the truck hit it, the debris cut the Ryder box truck lengthwise, tearing the body off the chassis, police said.
