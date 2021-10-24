100 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1921
Another of Frederick county's boys who lost his life in the World War was buried with military honors yesterday afternoon. Private Charles S. Simpson, who was killed in action September 26, 1918, the first day of the Meuse-Argonne offensive, the solider in question was buried with appropriate ceremonies in the cemetery at Brook Hill chapel, Yellow Springs.
Frank M. Moore, of Fairfield, Pa., who has the rural mail route between Emmitsburg and Fairfield, celebrated the twentieth anniversary of his start as a member of Uncle Sam's mail force with a party at his residence. During the twenty eyars he has spent on his route, Mr. Moore has driven more than 135,000 miles. He has seen eight postmasters and two temporary postmasters come and go during his term of service to the government.
According to Mrs. C.C. Merritt, of Thurmont, nothing as yet has been heard from Doctor C.W. Davis, formerly of Sacramento, California, who after kissing his bride of a few days good-bye in Thurmont, on October 6, telling her he was going to Hagerstown to take part in a Red Cross play, "Lost in New York," disappeared. The missing groom is said to own a large estate in Sacramento. He formerly lived in Warren county, New York. Dr. Davis is a man 60 years old. There was no Red Cross play to be staged at any Hagerstown theatre.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2001
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's anthrax scare hit the White House on Tuesday with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an off-site mail processing center. President Bush said confidently that "I don't have anthrax" after biohazard testing at the White House and the discovery of spores on a mail-opening machine at a screening facility six miles away.
Many workers at Frederick's main post office are accusing managers and Baltimore higher-ups of failing to take the anthrax threat seriously, citing several incidents. Upset by officials' inaction at a suspect Washington mail facility until two workers died of anthrax, the local employees allege similar indifference by Frederick Postmaster Juliann Biggers and other bosses.
The two mayoral candidates and nine of 10 alderman candidates faced a variety of questions Tuesday night at a forum sponsored by the Frederick County Association of Realtors and the Institute for Participation in Government, a local group that urges residents to take part in elections. The Realtors group has become increasingly involved in the political scene, especially with the proposal of county officials to downzone more than 300 properties.
