100 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1970
The employees of Todd Steel, Point of Rocks, voted Friday not to have union representations. The vote was 77 for and 139 against union representation.
The last general store in New Market, operated by Roland M. Warfield, is closing. Warfield opened his general store Jan. 1, 1959, and it has stood, until now, the test of time.
The Linganore United Methodist Church, 100 years old last Nov. 1, hopes to celebrate its 101st anniversary this Thanksgiving Day with a new twist on an old look. The church will erect an imposing steeple that will rise 80 feet above the ground from atop the old building proper at Unionville, three miles east of Libertytown on the north side of Md. 26, according to the pastor, the Rev. Michale Leftwich.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2000
Brunswick High School Principal Melvin Whitfield has decided to continue working a few years longer than he originally intended, thanks to new state laws that allow Maryland teachers and administrators to retire but continue working, meanwhile collecting both salaries and full pension without a cap on earnings.
At least 200 residents tirelessly bent the ears of state highway officials Monday night, voicing their concerns about the safety of the U.S. 15 corridor from Basford Road down to the Virginia state line. One woman cried as she tried to explain her fear of driving across the heavily traveled route on Mountville Road.
If a woman from Rhode Island gets her way, one of Frederick's favorite sons will get his own national day of veneration. Virginia Davis said if anyone in the country deserves to be recognized it's Francis Scott Key, author of The Star-Spangled Banner. In recent weeks, the 84-year-old historian said she has received promising information from Washington.
