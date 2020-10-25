100 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1920
Following the campaign trail of the Republican staff of candidates, Franklin D. Roosevelt, assistant secretary of the Navy, and the Democratic candidate for vice president, and a corps of speakers, will visit Frederick on Wednesday afternoon.
True to a threat made earlier in the afternoon to her mother, Mrs. May Tomlin was found in a field along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yesterday evening unconscious from the effects of rat poison. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker said last night that he passed the Tomlin home on South Bentz street earlier in the afternoon and heard Mrs. Tomlin tell her mother, Mrs. Fogle, that she was going to take poison and that Mrs. Fogle had pleaded with her not to do it. The sheriff said he paid no attention the the "fuss" between the women and had dismissed the conversation from his mind until he was called on the telephone and told Mrs. Tomlin had been found dead. They found a box of "Common Sense Rat Exterminator" laying beside her.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 2000
A good bit of money fueling the campaigns in the 6th District congressional race is coming from people who can't vote for the candidates. According to federal law, candidates must report each contribution that exceeds $200. In Republican Dr. Roscoe Bartlett's filings, 42.2 percent, or $15,050, comes from addresses outside the 6th District. Except for three from Virginia, the out-of-district contributions came from Maryland. Democrat Donald DeArmon's itemized donations with 78 percent or $32,050, from addresses outside the 6th District. Most of his however, came from around the country.
Point of Rocks was spared a major disaster Tuesday evening when one of a freight train's cars derailed and came to rest yards from a propane tank and in a residential area. The train also was carrying 22 tanks filled with liquid chlorine, fuel and sulfuric acid, all flammable materials. "It could have been a catastrophic event," said Allen Keyser, chief of the Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Co.
