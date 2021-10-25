100 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1921
Although the streams are low throughout the county and springs are going dry as a consequence of the prolonged drought the city itself is not in any danger of water famine unless Tuscarora and Fishing creek become considerably lower.
Washington, Oct. 21 — Regulations covering the use of beer and wine for medicinal purposes will be issued immediately by the Treasury, Secretary Mellon announced today. The regulations, Mr. Mellon said, are drawn in accordance with the law as interpreted by former Attorney General Palmer and permit the manufacture and prescription of beer and wine for the sick.
R.E. Baker, of Monrovia, was awarded as a prize two pigs for having guessed the exact weight of the mammoth boar exhibited at the fair by L.R. Osberne, proprietor of the Mountain View Hog Farm. The boar ripped the scales at 877 1/2 pounds. The guessing attracted lots of interest and the animal was viewed by a large number of people during the annual exhibit.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 1971
The body of a 67-year-old Bentz Street man dressed in hunting clothes was found with a gunshot wound in the back of his head off Lily Pond Road near Monocacy River Bridge Sunday at 9:30 a.m., state police reported. The man appeared to be shot with a shotgun at close range (within 15 feet), according to police. Although the man had a dead squirrel in his hunting coat, searchers were unable to find his shotgun or his wallet, according to police.
Over 100 Frederick volunteer walkers participated in what was called a very successful 10-mile CROP Walk for the Hungry Sunday afternoon. Walkers secured pledges for money in excess of $2,500 from sponsors in the Frederick area. Last year’s CROP walk figures approximated only, $1,850, according to walk coordinator Joe Young.
Lack of informative road signs and complexity of those existing signs prompted a meeting of concerned representatives from the Historic District Commission, State Roads Commission, Chamber of Commerce and Frederick County Planning and Zoning. Concern was first voiced when numerous Frederick-bound tourists and even residents, reportedly drove by the city ending their travels in Hagerstown. More informative signs are needed, the gathering agreed at the main approaches to town. “There’s no place like Frederick for confusing signs,” Thomas Hicks of the State Roads Commission in Baltimore stated.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 2001
WASHINGTON — Postmaster General John F. Potter said Wednesday he can’t guarantee the safety of the mail, and he and other postal officials began suggesting Americans wash their hands after handling letters. Worries have mounted about mail safety because of anthrax cases in Florida, New York, Washington and New Jersey, at least some of them stemming from mailed items.
Rare and endgangered purple-fringed orchids, native to a swamp near Thurmont, will be protected from development as a result of action by the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday. The board approved the purchase of a conservation easement for the 382-acre tract, which is along Tower and Mink Farm roads and owned by the Baltimore Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends. The easement cost $250,000.
