100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1921
A very important find was made recently by Sprigg D. Garrish, Williamsport, while fishing in the Potomac river above the mouth of the Conococheague creek. The find was a short cannon of the Motor type used during the Civil War. It was in about three feet of water and was badly rusted. It is believed to have been dropped into the river as Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army crossed on its return after the battle of Gettysburg. Other relics dating back to the Civil War have been found in the river above Williamsport. Garrish announced that he would clean up the old gun and have it mounted.
Attacked by an infuriated bull, which he was driving from a field on the farm of his brother, Van Itnyre, near Smithsburg, just west of the Frederick county line, Emmert Itnyre, well known farmer residing several miles from that farm, was badly injured Monday evening. Had it not been for the quick response to the calls for help, Intyre probably would have been gored to death.
John Whitehead, a member of the prohibition flying squad, which operated direct from Washington and who with the aid of local dry agents and a Millersville preacher, captured six large stills in Anne Arundel county Saturday, said yesterday stills in the counties are as thick as rabbits.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1971
Two men wearing Halloween masks and carrying revolvers robbed the VFW Country Club just west of Frederick early Monday morning. Police said two men entered the VFW at approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday brandishing revolvers and demanding that the bartender put the cash from the register into a plastic bag. The thieves left the same way they entered the building, however, the direction and mode of their traveling is unknown. They carried with them $655 from the club.
The sky cleared Monday evening after a day on which even the ducks in Baker Park found it hard to navigate. The three-day rain dropped 4.84 inches of water on the county bringing the October total to 9.05 inches. Normal rainfall for the month is 3.14 inches. The Monocacy River is six feet higher than normal. Carroll Creek overflowed its banks into Baker Park and East Patrick Street Monday afternoon.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2001
Anthrax was found Thursday in the mailroom at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, prompting tests at mailrooms at Fort Detrick and the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, a Detrick spokesman said Thursday.
Capt. Wayne Jarvis has been named the new corrections bureau chief at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, Sheriff Jim Hagy said Thursday. Capt. Jarvis’ promotion to the rank of major is one of five promotions at the corrections bureau that become effective Nov. 3, Sheriff Hagy said.
