100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1920
Stricken with apoplexy while testifying on the witness stand in the courtroom yesterday afternoon, Henry Moser, a surveyor and farmer, of near Zittlestown, a short distance from Dahlgren’s on South mountain, died in the sheriff’s office where he was carried, before the arrival of a physician. He was about 60 years old and was the sixth witness for the defense in a suit for $500 damages by Harry E. House and wife against James and Vernon Hutzel, involving a dispute over the boundary line of the farm of House.
Fire started in a large straw stack on the farm of Jake Stambaugh, about three miles from Emmitsburg Thursday afternoon. The barn was destroyed. The barn is said to have cost in the neighborhood of $6,000. This is the third time that the barn on this farm has been destroyed by fire.
The entries in the household department of the 69th annual fair which closed Friday were the largest and the exhibition was the most varied in the history of the association. A sample of premiums in the Household building: Best fried oysters: Mrs. H.D. Baumgardner, $1; second, Mrs. Victor Albaugh, 50 cents. Best Maryland biscuits: Mrs. Mollie Showen, $1; second, Mrs. Jane Garrett, 50 cents. Best potato chips: Mrs. Daniel Buckey, $1; second Mrs. James Doub, 50 cents.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1970
For 50 cents, plus name, age, address and telephone number, a Frederick County resident may become a bona fide officer of the law and conservator of the peace. That’s all that’s necessary to become a special deputy sheriff under the present laws of the state of Maryland. There are presently 1,172 such special deputies in Frederick County, all armed with blue identification card and authorized to carry a gun and act in the hame of Sheriff Crummel P. Jacobs.
WASHINGTON — David Eisenhower left civilian life for the Navy Saturday, expressing concern about what he called rising “fascism” on the far left in America, and urging separation of the academic world from politics.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2000
The Blair Witch is hunting Burkittsville again. The tiny western Maryland town is bracing for a second onslaught of “Blair Witch” fanatics with the Friday release of a sequel to last summer’s surprising box-office hit.
Move over Harry Potter. The newest must-have craze is computerized. Today’s launch of Sony’s PlayStation2 video game system set off a minor controversy Wednesday at Wal-Mart when several people who were waiting in line for the latest in computerized entertainment were escorted from the store by Frederick County sheriff’s deputies. A manager at the store claimed that customers who had gathered in the layaway department to wait for sales to begin at 12:01 a.m. today became loud and caused “commotion.”
Construction of a bike trailway system winding eight miles through Frederick is scheduled to begin next month and could be finished by mid-May, the city announced Wednesday. The first phase of the project will connect existing trails along Rock Creek to create an 8-mile loop in western Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.