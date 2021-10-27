100 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1921
Bootleggers must be doing a good business in the vicinity of Court House Park and almost every morning numerous bottles, which have contained anything from Jamaican Ginger to bonded whiskey, are gathered up from the grass by the caretaker, Marshall Grumbine. Just where it all comes from is another question. One of the bottles found yesterday, a quart, still contained about an inch of what smelled like corn liquor.
Frederick county residents have a reason to be thankful for the cold wave which reached here Tuesday and caused so many to shiver when they started for work. According to the Weather Man, two storms are headed this way from the Tropics and the Middle West, but are being held up by the cold wave. The brisk atmosphere yesterday was caused by a high pressure area which swept down from the Hudson Bay as far as the Middle Lake and North Atlantic States. The two storms that are on their way to Maryland are moving slowly.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1971
The annual Jaycee Halloween Parade gets underway today at 7:30 p.m. in Frederick with more than 40 entries vying for portions of $2,200 prize money.
Senator Edward Thomas was applauded Tuesday night when he announced that he will co-sponsor a bill in the 1972 General Assembly that would require all able-bodied welfare recipients to perform without pay any public jobs. The freshman senator’s welfare proposal would provide recipients with manual labor jobs, building sidewalks or park maintenance, for instance, much as did the Roosevelt Works Progress Administration. Nineteen per cent of welfare recipients withdrew from the rolls in New York State during the first month of such a program last year, Thomas said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 2001
Just hours after Rep. Roscoe Bartlett completed a tour of the U.S. Postal Service mail sorting center on Tilco Drive on Friday, the building was evacuated and hazardous materials personnel were dispatched to the building because of a pair of suspicious “items.” After 90 minutes, employees were allowed back into the building. No field test detected anthrax and no one was placed on the antibiotic Cipro as a precaution, Health Department Administrator Margo Smith said. One item was sent off for further tests.
Mayor Jim Grimes assured the public that the city’s emergency operations plan was ready to deal with terrorist attacks or any disaster. He said the plan conformed with the recommendations made at the Conference of Mayors Emergency, Safety and Security Summit, which Mr. Grimes attended this week.
