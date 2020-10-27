100 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1920
There will be a Blue Ridge League baseball circuit in 1921, and to start next season, Frederick has more money than any other club in the circuit. Frederick ended the season with about $3,300 in the treasury. Frederick drew third in holiday games and fifth in regular games and yet with low standing in attendance finished the season at the top of the list, being the team to have the largest amount of money.
After being held for the action of the Frederick county grand jury it was learned last night that R.B. Alexander, of Atlanta, Ga., and L.T. Smith, of Athens, Ga., the two men charged with robbing the Co-Operative Drug Store last Thursday night, are wanted in Atlanta, Ga., on two charges.
For the purpose of learning whether an agreement could be reached whereby the Frederick and Woodsboro pike could be purchased and the only remaining toll gate in the State of Maryland eliminated, a meeting was held between the State Roads Commission and the turnpike board of directors, which owns North Market street pike, on which the gate is located.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1970
The new steeple for Linganore Methodist Church, Unionville, was placed on the church yesterday afternoon. The church, built during the last century, was constructed without a steeple. The addition is part of an extensive building and modernization program at the church.
Frederick Rotarians, along with their wives and guests, will celebrate the club’s golden anniversary Wednesday at the Francis Scott Key Hotel with a dinner-dance beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Rotary Club of Frederick was chartered Oct. 28, 1920, with 15 charter members.
A county resident was found dead near a hickory tree, where he was gathering nuts Sunday afternoon along Park Mills Road. Death was attributed to natural causes, police said. Neighbors said Frederick Tobias Biser, 82, of RFD 2, Frederick, was seen around 1 p.m. Sunday gathering hickory nuts near his residence. Biser’s body was found beneath the tree by a passing motorist about 4 p.m., Tpr. Richard Sivic said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 2000
Good Morning! “To define democracy in one word, we must use the word “cooperation.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower
Plans to revitalize the old Francis Scott Key Hotel were applauded Thursday by the Frederick Historic District Commission, an auspicious portent for redevelopment of the downtown landmark. A team of developers, architects and consultants made a presentation to the commission outlining plans to transform the old hotel into luxury apartments above an open mezzanine and first-floor commercial and retails space.
Dorothy Willard used to like seeing birds fly into her backyard and perch for a spell. Now, she says, she doesn’t. Her dislike developed in the middle of September, when thousands of grackles and starlings set up housekeeping in evergreen and maple trees in Mrs. Willard’s Elm Street home in Thurmont. “The sky is black when they come in around 6:30,” Mrs. Willard said.
