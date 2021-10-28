100 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1921
The annual forest fire season is on, and already reports are reaching the office of State Forester W.F. Besley about fires along the railroad lines and in the wooded sections of the state. None of them, however, has been particularly disastrous.
“The decline in the price of wheat and corn and the fact that neither of these crops hardly reached the average yield this year is a matter of concern to many farmers of this county,” said Charles Wertheimer, yesterday. Each of these crops were expensive to grow and the drop in the market places the average farmer to considerable disadvantage.
Joseph Eyler, a meat dealer of Emmitsburg, was severely injured and his truck loaded with meat badly damaged when struck by an automobile near Fountaindale Tuesday morning. Eyler was on his way to the Blue Ridge section. In rounding a curve the automobile hit his truck head-on and threw him through the windshield. The truck had a front wheel torn off.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1971
Officials here voted to operate under terms of sewer hook-up agreement with the Metropolitan Sanitary Commission and oppose action of Frederick’s mayor and aldermen at the regular meeting last night. The Metropolitan Sanitary Commission recently approved the names of four Walkersville plumbers to hook up connections to a sewer line to Frederick City’s sewer treatment plant. But the Frederick mayor and aldermen have voted to force Walkersville to hire master plumbers from Frederick City to direct and supervise the hookups, which Walkersville officials fear will force costs too high. Walkersville plans to continue in its plans to use regular Walkersville plumbers, not master plumbers.
An ideal fall evening brought thousands of county residents of all ages out to view the annual Jaycee Halloween Parade through the streets of downtown Frederick last night. While the parade featured all th e varied attractions of years past, the traditional event added an athletic theme with two sports personalities serving as Grand Marshals — Miss Ellyn Cornish, one of six members of the U.S. International Cross Country Team of 1971, and C.C. Jackson, a member of the U.S. AAU and Olympic Committee.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
