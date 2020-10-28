100 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1920
Employees of the State Roads Commission have commenced the work of fixing the concrete shoulders on the Buckeystown pike from where the lane from Buckingham School joins the State Road to the Alnutt Farm, a distance of two miles.
Election Day this year will be a long one. The booths will open at 6 o’clock in the morning and will remain open until 7 o’clock in the evening. Prior to this year the polling places of this county have been open from 8 in the morning until 6 in the evening. This addition of three hours to the voting day was made necessary by the great increase in the number of voters as a result of the enfranchisement of the women.
Thurmont is leading the Frederick County high school soccer league comprised of Thurmont, Middletown, Brunswick and Frederick. The up-county squad has appeared in two games, winning both.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1970
If you do glance heavenward Thursday evening and happen to see what looks to be a flying hamburger, that flying hamburger is carrying Ronald McDonald, who has agreed to appear as the Grand Marshal of the Frederick Halloween Parade.
A Thurmont man was in critical condition last night after he was injured Tuesday morning when a stick of dynamite exploded directly beneath his feet. Eugene Andrew, 23, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit at Frederick Memorial Hospital. The explosion occurred during construction of the sewer line from the Frederick Community College to the treatment plant located near the Monocacy River, on the Charles Main Farm near Harmony Grove. A second worker, John Misner, was treated and released.
“This town is full of rats,” according to Marion Rice, city park superintendent. Rice is an authority because it is part of his job to eliminate the unpopular rodents whenever he can. Early this month, the city board received numerous complaints of rats along the grassy banks of the Frederick bypass west of town. The attraction there has been uncovered. Rice said nearly a truckload of grain had been spilled there. The rats, he said, will travel for blocks and blocks for food and will stay there as long as food is available in the area.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 2000
Nostalgia played a large part in Joanne and Dan Andrew’s decision to buy a general store, but it was economics that helped put a closed sign on the front door. Last Saturday, Adamstown Village Market went out of business, like so many other mom-and-pop stores around the country.
Crimes against people in the City of Frederick increased by 18 percent in the first nine months of this year compared with the same period in 1999, while property crimes dropped by 5.6 percent, the Frederick Police Department announced Friday.
A blue-ribbon panel has recommended that Citizens Nursing Home be replaced with a new building constructed on the same acreage. The current building, built about 25 years ago, could become offices and recreation space for active seniors, creating a campus setting for services for the elderly, according to the panel’s report.
