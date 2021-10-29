100 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1921
At the regular quarterly meeting of the Independent Hose Company last night, reports were submitted on the new auto engine now being manufactured by the American-LaFrance Company, Elmira, N.Y. While no definite information has been received, it is expected that the new engine will be shipped about November 12. A committee, composed of Philip Seeger, George Wallace and Charles Butcher recently visited the Elmira plant and saw the nw machine in process of construction.
The State Roads Commission already is preparing for a hard winter. It has increased its snow-fighting equipment 50 per cent and has distributed it in advantageous places throughout the state, particularly in Western Maryland, where snow flurries have already been reported in the mountains.
The only man on the West Point football squad who was injured in the game last week against Yale was Glenn Wilhide, of Walkersville, captain of the team last year. The coaches expect Wilhide to return to the team this week.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1971
The four huge cement kilns at the Union Bridge Lehigh Portland Cement Plant were shut down last night following a rupture and fire in the main fuel pipeline into the kilns. The fire broke out at about 7 p.m. when the pipeline burst, exposing heated bunker oil to oxygen, which caused it to ignite, Union Bridge Fire Chief Jack Gray said. The oil flames burst out into the main kiln room, barely missing two workmen who were within 20 feet of the pipeline, Gray said.
How large a segment of the population in Frederick County derives all or part of its income from the federal, state or local government? According to the computations made by the Tax Foundation, a non-profit organization that reports on the fiscal aspects of government, about 72.8 million people in the United States — more than a third of the nation’s population — are getting income from public treasuries. Approximately 5,140 men and women in the Frederick County area are on federal, state or local payrolls, according to latest figures.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 2001
NEW YORK — With the smoldering gray rubble of the World Trade Center a sorrowful backdrop, the families of people killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack gathered Sunday for a memorial service filled with prayer and song.
After 37 years of working with the Frederick County Circuit Court, James M. Green retired this month as court reporter and friend of the legal community. At a retirement dinner held Friday night, more than 140 people gathered to celebrate their friendship with Mr. Green — a man known for his dry wit, gentle nature and discreet silence.
