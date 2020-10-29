100 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1920
Frederick Rotary Club, No. 768, was instituted last evening with elaborate exercises, with visiting Rotarians present from Baltimore, York and Gettysburg, and included District Governor F. Rudisell, of York, Pa. Upwards of 80 attended the ceremony held at the City Hotel following dinner.
Hog cholera has broken out on the premises of Otho Wolfe, near Myersville, according to a recent report sent out by the Bureau of Animal Industry, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
With the opening of the hunting season just 14 days off there as yet is no evidence of a rush on the part of sportsmen to take out licenses. Only 790 have taken out licenses at the clerk’s office to hunt in Frederick County, but 48 others have taken out state-wide licenses. There have been no non-resident licenses issues as yet.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1970
A community coordinator in the Mainstream program of the Community Action Agency was fatally shot Wednesday morning following an alleged street altercation in the 200 block of South Market Street. Percy Van Dawson, 27, was struck once in the neck by one of the six shots fired at him as he ran north on South Market. Police have charged Mack Evans, 47, with assault with intent to maim or disfigure, assault with intent to murder and murder. No bond was set. Evans drove to the Frederick City police station a short time after the shooting and surrendered. He also handed over a .32-caliber pistol with six spent shells, police said.
A committee to save Fort Detrick has launched an all-out letter writing campaign in an attempt to force a decision on the fate of the military base prior to the Nov. 3 election. The Committee fears that if a decision is postponed until after the election, the result will be of a negative nature.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
