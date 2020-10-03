100 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1970
Friday morning's graduation of five new police officers has brought the Frederick City Police Department up to full strength for the first time in more than 30 years. Graduation ceremonies for Wayne David Bruchey, Thomas Edward Fritz, Richard Byron Israel, Timothy Schuoler May and James Alfred Underwood Jr. were held at Rosenstock Hall on the Hood College Campus.
Charlie Mathis works on his saw at his own mill, one of three still operating in the area. Charlie, who is 64, says, "When the saw mill is in your blood there's nothing you can do about it." Charlie says he plans on retiring next year but his son says his father will be working at the sawmill until he can't work anymore.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2000
Several Worman's Mill residents showed up at a Monday morning Winchester Hall meeting on transportation to express support for a new road connection on Md. 26. Traffic along Md. 26 from U.S. 15 to Dearbought is already congested and new homes and stores are in the works, said James Randle, the president of the Worman's Mill Civic Association.
Laura Corbin Frazier has been so excited about a new non-polluting energy source that she applied for two grants — hoping for money to buy the technology for her science students at Walkersville High School — and won both of them.
A caravan of vintage automobiles Monday drove through ribbon stretched across the new Md. 26 bridge over Israel Creek, officially opening the bridge that promises to end flooding at the creek crossing. The original bridge, built in 1931, was subject to regular flooding with high water from the Monocacy River spilling into Israel Creek and washing over the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.