100 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1921
Announcement has been made by the Maryland Motor Machine Co., this city, of the purchase of the Victory Garage at Emmitsburg. The property will be operated as a first-class garage and service station with a complete stock of accessories and parts for standard makes of cars. Additions will be made from time to time in a number of nearby towns, and the station will be operated in a chain with the main offices at the present location, handling the Nash and Chevrolet cars, also Transport Trucks.
Announcement was made Saturday that Mountain City Garage, North Market street, had been sold and that a new concern would operate the garage in the future. D. Gay Thomas, secretary of the Mountain City Garage Company, stated that the garage had changed hands but could advance no information regarding those who will take charge.
Several of the local stores are already aglow with bright Christmas ornaments and balls and the smaller varieties of toys. Several counters are piled high with lovely, varicolored fragile balls and ornaments with which it is the custom of American people to bedeck their Christmas trees. For several years now, local stores have begun to display Christmas goods nearly five months previous to the holiday season and with excellent results.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 2001
A request for a pay raise tops the "wish list" tallied by the Frederick County Commissioners, who on Tuesday forwarded their legislative requests to the county's delegation. The commissioners' legislative package also includes offering the Human Relations Commission more opportunities for relief for victims of discrimination and a property tax credit for land placed in agriculture easements or preservation trusts.
Mayoral candidates Jim Grimes and Jennifer Dougherty had high praise Tuesday night for plans to revamp Baker Park's Culler Lake as a garden spot gathering place, possibly with a lakeside cafe. Both voiced strong support for the city's parks and the Friends of Baker Park, the group that dreamed up the Culler Lake renaissance project and unveiled artists' renderings for the candidates Tuesday night.
Included in the local effort to support the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Frederick Keys have made monetary donations and handed out U.S. flags. A total of $1,000 raised by Keys management and staff was donated to "Frederick's Gift to the September 11 Fund," managed by the Community Foundation of Frederick Keys.
