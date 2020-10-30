100 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1920
Howard Spangler, of the firm of Ohler & Spangler, arrested on a city warrant charged with violating a health ordinance in maintaining a nuisance, was given a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday afternoon. Spangler was charged with keeping dead animals in a building on Bentz street, between Church and Second streets. Considerable complaint had been made to the aldermen from time to time concerning the nuisance, and Spangler was notified to remedy it.
A novel community show was held in Valentine’s New Valley Hotel, Creagerstown, early in October and attracted considerable interest in the northern section of the county. It is the first time on record that a farm products show has been held in a hotel in Frederick county.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1970
The adage, “Everyone loves a parade,” was borne out last night as thousands of county residents, young and old, jammed Market and Patrick streets to view the traditional Halloween Parade.
An overflowing oil burner causing strong fumes and thick black smoke briefly interrupted the Frederick Halloween Parade last night at about 8:40. An oil burner at the Sunoco Station on 6th and Market apparently overflowed, causing thick, black smoke that could be seen from across the street at the Junior Fire Company, firemen said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 2000
Lewsitown’s bi-annual “Old Timers” reunion got a taste of the old and the new Sunday afternoon. Former town resident Lorraine Federline, 72, showed all just what the 21st century technology can do for the age-old craft of quilting. Incorporating pictorial scenes from her book, “Lewistown Now and Then,” Mrs. Federline used a computer scanner and her PC to layout the quilt displayed at Sunday’s reunion.
The burial Saturday of U.S. Navy Fireman Patrick Roy at the Antietam National Battlefield cemetery was a historic as well as a solemn event. Fireman Roy probably will be the last person allowed a final resting place in this cemetery, in which lie the graves of soldiers from one of the Civil War’s most memorable battles. He was among the dead resulting from a terrorist attack on the U.S.S. Cole as it was docked in a Yemeni harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.