100 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1970
Storm clouds, which moved into the area Thursday, had by 6 p.m. Friday dropped of an inch of rain of the Frederick area and threatened flash flooding. This rain brings the total precipitation for the month of October to date to 3.30 inches. Normal precipitation for the month is 3.13 inches.
The Calvary United Methodist Church, West Second Street at Memorial park, will be celebrating its 200th anniversary starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, according to the Rev. Kenneth A. Tyson, pastor.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2000
Residential development occurring in downtown Frederick is key to sustainable economic progress, and in high demand, several professionals said Monday. That trend is expected to continue. Winning downtowns across America are successful due to a healthy mix of uses, including residences, Greater Frederick Development Corp. executive director Richard Griffin said.
The Kenyan corporation eyeing the old Carmack-Jay's building as a site for a pavilion-style marketplace has asked the city for a 90-day extension of its option to buy the property. Ameriken Investment Corp. made the request in a letter, citing the "formidable task" of undertaking a downtown revitalization project in line with Frederick's historic preservation goals.
