100 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1921
The first fully-equipped playgrounds in Frederick county and among the first and best equipped in the state, will be opened at the town park in Brunswick tomorrow with interesting ceremonies for the use of the pupils of the East Brunswick school. Plans have been in progress some days for the formal opening of the grounds and the public is invited to be present.
Two men from Bristol, Tenn., arrived in this city Saturday and identified a Ford touring car as the one that was stolen from their father on October 16. The machine was recovered by Special Deputy Henry Nusz, who arrested a man who gave his name as Herman Britt, of Hagerstown, on October 19. It will be remembered that Britt escaped from police headquarters.
The Urbana pike, a two-and-a-half mile link under construction for two years, was thrown open to the public on Saturday. The "Urbana pike" road construction was one of the biggest jobs put down in this county in recent years. The improved link extends from the bridge over the Monocacy river at Frederick Junction, 2 1/2 miles southeast. The new road was relocated to remove numerous dangerous curves and reduce grades.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2001
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials have decided to pump chlorine dioxide gas into the shuttered Hart Senate Office Building to rid it of potentially deadly anthrax spores, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle said Tuesday. Pending a final approval by scientists who are studying the plan, Mr. Daschle said the process should allow the building to reopen around mid-November. Half the Senate's 100 members have their offices in the building, which has been closed since Oct. 17, two days after Mr. Daschle's office received an anthrax-laden letter.
Power plants are not welcome on land not zoned for their use, the Frederick County Commissioners have decided. Their decision forms part of the county's official position on the subject of power plants, which will be presented to members of the Public Service Commission at their upcoming meeting regarding an application from Duke Energy. The North Carolina-based power company is seeking to build a power plant on more than 750 acres near Point of Rocks and the C&O Canal.
Parents and plenty of little make-believe witches, ghosts and goblins will take to the streets of Frederick County tonight. But Rena Damskey has other plans, and not just because she's in her 50s and her children are grown. Mrs. Damskey is Wiccan, a self-described real-life witch. "My plans are to meet with other coven members in the woods, and we'll have a ritual circle around the fire," said the Rocky Ridge woman, who spoke without fear of persecution. "I'm out of the broom closet," she said, citing Wicca doctrine: "If it harms no one, do what you will."
