100 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1921
The agricultural show held in Creagerstown last week under the auspices of the public school of that place was a record breaker in every respect. There were more exhibitions, consequently more exhibits. There was a greater attendance of older people than ever before, and it is claimed the enthusiasm and interest was greater than at any other agricultural exhibit. All the exhibits were arranged in a most attractive manner in the trees surrounding the Valley View Hotel at Creagerstown.
In an effort to awaken the public to the loss caused by preventable fires and the methods of avoiding them, this week has been designated Maryland “Fire Prevention Week.” People everywhere will be urged not to throw lighted cigarettes away while walking through fields or woods, and to be careful how they throw down matches, and to bank fires in their homes when they retire for the night.
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker is in receipt of a letter from Paul P. Robey, of Washington, owner of the Buick taxicab that was stolen at Catoctin Furnace on Saturday, August 15, when Benjamin Richards, crippled taxi driver, also of Washington, reported that he had been confronted the Thursday night previous, bound and carried into the woods, while his four male passengers made off with the machine and his money, stating that the machine has been found in Long Island, New York, about two weeks ago.
General Manager George L. Nicholson recently issued orders for the closing of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal October 5 for the winter, two months earlier than in former years. Last boats will be loaded October 5, and as soon as they reach their destinations, the canal will be drained for the winter.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1971
The introduction of the Boy Scout program in Frederick County coincides closely with the beginning of scouting in the United States. The first troop was organized in Frederick in 1911, and the movement came to the United States in 1910.
Despite the praise heaped on local fire companies following the recent million-dollar blaze that destroyed Hiltner’s Furniture Store, there are a number of kinks in Frederick City’s fire protection armor. The praise has come from local officials, merchants and the news media. The criticism has come from persons best qualified to judge the performance of the four fire companies — the firemen themselves.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2001
The Utility Workers Union of America has charged that Allegheny Power has neglected underground power lines, resulting in a “plague” of outages in some Frederick neighborhoods. The company should be investing in new lines rather than relying on “stop-gap measures,” said Art Bundick, a representative of the union’s Local 102, in a release. “Allegheny will keep ignoring these serious infrastructure problems until major problems occur,” Mr. Bundick said. “They’ve stopped listening to us out here on the line. Maybe if the customers speak out they’ll listen.”
Local aviation firms, crippled as the government halted most small airplane traffic following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, may get financial help from Congress. Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., introduced Wednesday a bill to give grants and interest-free loans to businesses affected by the restrictions on flights. The Frederick-based Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association helped write the bill, president Phil Boyer said.
