100 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1920
A seven-year-old child with a match taking a first smoke was the cause of the burning of a straw rick on the farm of Charles N. Reeder, of Yellow Springs, yesterday afternoon. Charles N. Reeder Jr. took a match from the house and went down into the barnyard to get a stem of straw to smoke for a cigarette. He struck the match near the straw rick and it dropped out of his hand into the straw pile and before an alarm could be given the fire had gained considerable headway.
Washington, Oct. 3 — Evidences that the communist party of America is "tightly connected" with the Russian third internationale was disclosed in a report received last night by the Department of Justice, on the examination of Witty Shackman, former secretary to Nicholas Lenine, arrested last week by the Chicago police.
The Emmitsburg Motor Car Company, Incorporated, the pioneer of the automobile industry of that section, changed hands this week when the controlling stock was acquired by Washington and Frederick interests. The company was organized in 1911 by John Wageman and Eugene Zimmerman.. It is one of the largest plants in this part of Western Maryland.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 1970
This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2000
Employees excavating at the site of a future 7-Eleven ruptured a 4-inch gas line Tuesday, shutting down Grove Road between Md. 85 and Md. 355 and forcing the evacuation of six nearby businesses, officials said. the busy throughway between the two highways was closed to traffic for more than two hours after the gas line ruptured.
Frederick County residents may want to stock up on some vitamin C in the coming weeks because the county's supply of influenza vaccine hasn't yet arrived. The vaccine, given to avoid the aching muscles, sniffles, headache and cough associated with the flu, isn't expected to arrive at the Frederick County Health Department until mid-November.
