100 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1921
Wintry weather prevailed all over the county yesterday, reminding everyone that summer had departed. Snow flurries were reported at Braddock Heights late yesterday afternoon. And only last week fruit trees were said to be blooming and bearing fruit at the summer resort. A tourist passing through the Heights yesterday afternoon is the authority for the snow flurry story. Residents of the Heights confirmed the report last night.
At the last regular meeting of the Anti-Tuberculosis Society, which is part of the Federated Charities of Frederick city, it was decided to change the name of this organization and somewhat enlarge its field of activity. It is proposed that the new name of the organization shall be The Public Health Association of Frederick County and that the work of the Association shall be more directly related to the Public Health Department of the State.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1971
Attention at the monthly meeting of the Downtown Frederick Association was focused on the growing problem of shoplifting, a crime that “takes everybody’s money.” The association heard a series of tentative radio announcements dealing with the problem. George Carr, general manager of radio station WMHI, reported that the tapes will be played at two- and four-hour intervals during the holiday period from Thanksgiving and Christmas.
John R. Buhrman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd C. Buhrman, Lantz, entered military service in August and is now taking Boot Training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Illinois. He is a 1971 graduate of Catoctin High School.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 2001
Extra security measures will be in place at the National Fire Academy on Sunday because President Bush is expected to speak at a ceremony honoring the nation’s fallen firefighters. This is the 20th annual National Fallen Firefighters memorial service, and this marks the first time a president has attended.
More than 400 Army National Guard and Army Reserve members from Maryland were called to active duty Thursday, including several from Frederick and Montgomery counties. They include military police, military intelligence and infantry members.
