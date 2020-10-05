100 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1920
William Abrecht, of this city, is at the City Hospital with a fractured collar bone and a broken right leg, as a result of the motorcycle with sidecar attached, and in which he was riding, swerving off the road and upsetting. Frank Shankle, of near this city, was badly shaken up. The accident occurred Sunday night at about 10:30 at the dangerous curve near Lewistown. It is understood they had been attending church at Lewistown and were on their way home.
Gus Hotis, employed by the Hanover, Pa., Candy Kitchen, moved to Frederick Tuesday, where he will engage in the candy business for himself.
The first frost of the fall fell in the county Saturday night. Some people in the city who rolled out of bed early enough Sunday morning declared that they saw frost on the roofs and ground, while from Woodsboro it was reported that tomato vines were nipped.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1970
Good Morning! “Reform must come from within, not from without. You cannot legislate for virtue.” Cardinal Gibbons
Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Dog are having a party for adults and children Thursday night, and everyone is cordially invited to attend for free refreshments, films, fire prevention tips and fire fighting displays. The party will be at the United Fire Company in celebration of Fire Prevention Week.
In their three years in the IFI, the Frederick Falcons would be hard put to find as easy an opponent as the York Lions, their “competition” Saturday night at McCurdy Field. The 27-man Lion squad came on the field wearing a variety of uniforms, some dark yellow, some light yellow and one white. They didn’t have enough helmets to go around, and one poor guy was wearing sneakers. Frederick went on to win 61-0.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 2000
Good Morning! “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous, he will not bite you. this is the principal difference between a dog and a man.” — Mark Twain
Ultraprise Corp., a business-to-business e-commerce solutions provider for the financial services industry, formally announced Wednesday the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Frederick.
The City of Frederick is gearing up to welcome visitors from its sister city — Schifferstadt, Germany. Schifferstadt Burgermeister Edwin Mayer, eight elected Schifferstadt councilors and two reporters will be arriving Oct. 13.
