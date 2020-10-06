100 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1920
A non-partisan meeting for the purpose of interesting the women of Tuscarora district in registration will be held in Burkitt’s Hall at Yellow Springs Wednesday evening. The speaker will be Miss Mary Castle Orr, who will bring home to the newly enfranchised women the fact that it is now their duty to register and vote.
Bill Lamar, ex-Hustler and Rockville boy, was in the first game of the World Series yesterday afternoon against Cleveland. Lamar was purchased from Louisville about a month ago and will be on the series money this year. He played center field for the Hustlers in 1915 and was later sent to Baltimore.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1970
A fire of undetermined origin at Fort Detrick Monday afternoon seriously damaged one part of the huge, $6.75 million construction project labeled as the Medical Building, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases Phase II. Officials were quick to emphasize that the fire at the Walter Reed section involved “no biological matter” and consumed only “construction materials.” Also, no one was injured.
The Baltimore Orioles, the hottest team in baseball, roasted the Minnesota Twins Monday to sweep the three game American League Championship Series and now look forward to melting down Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2000
Frederick County Public Schools grew by 816 students this year, and more than a third of that growth occurred in county high schools, according to school officials. Enrollment now totals 38,961, with 316 of the 816 new students enrolling in high school. County middle school enrollment is up by 283, while elementary school ranks have grown by 213 students.
The heroism and memory of Capt. Jennifer J. Shafer Odom were honored Thursday by Fort Detrick personnel, along with local political and business leaders, at the dedication of the new physical fitness center bearing her name on Porter Street on the post. Capt. Odom, a native of the Brunswick area and a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, had completed the Army’s Rotary Wing Aviator Course in 1993 and had numerous tours of duty overseas. Her death on July 23, 1999, was during the course of a mission in Colombia.
