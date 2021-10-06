100 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1921
The people of Frederick county are not inclined to be hostile to women who are candidates for public office or to vote against them just because they are women, according to Miss Mary C. Ott, Democratic nominee for clerk of the court. Since her nomination for the office, she has toured most of the rural districts with Miss Felissa Stauffer, one of the Democratic nominees for the House of Delegates. These women are the first of their sex to seek public office in this county.
The season opened for one of the Frederick county soccer leagues yesterday afternoon, the circuit composed of Frederick, Brunswick, Middletown and Thurmont high schools. Middletown and Thurmont high schools were scoreless while Brunswick had little trouble defeating the team representing the Boys’ high school at Cadet Field yesterday afternoon.
Middletown will have a new motion picture house, according to the statements of Charles F. Main, who several days ago purchased the Lamar property on the square. Bowling alleys will probably be constructed in the basement of the building also.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1971
OAKLAND — Lanky Jim Palmer pitched the Baltimore Orioles into the World Series for the third consecutive season Tuesday, beating Oakland 5-3 on a seven-hitter with the Robinson boys, Brooks and Frank, supplying the offensive punch.
Frederick County automobile dealer John C. Warfield was one of 16 appointments to the Maryland Transportation Commission announced Tuesday by Gov. Marvin Mandel. The governor also named former Maryland congressman Samuel N. Friedel as chairman of the board of review of the Department of Transportation.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2001
Traffic crawled through Frederick County for miles Friday night, 12 hours after a tractor-trailer carrying eight unarmed Navy missiles overturned along Interstate 70 near Catoctin Creek. “Personnel from Fort Detrick and the Department of Defense from Andrews Air Force Base responded because of the sensitive nature of the military cargo,” said Cpl. Robert Calo of the Frederick Barrack of Maryland State Police.
Cal Ripken’s long farewell tour and his long career will come to an end tonight at Camden Yards. He plays his last major league game when the Orioles end their season against the Boston Red Sox. Ripken, who is best known for playing in a record 2,632 straight games, announced in June that this would be his last season.
Gov. Parris Glendening said Friday society faces a daunting task in trying to balance increased security to ward off terrorist acts and protections of civil liberties. Speaking at Hood College, the governor said the United States will never be the same after the Sept. 11 terror assaults on New York and Washington.
