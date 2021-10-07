Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 90 n Author Thomas Keneally is 86 n Comedian Joy Behar is 79 n Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 78 n Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 76 n Actor Jill Larson is 74 n Country singer Kieran Kane is 72 n Singer John Mellencamp is 70 n Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 70 n Russian President Vladimir Putin is 69 n Actor Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 69 n Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 68 n Actor Christopher Norris is 66 n Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66 n Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64 n Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 64 n Actor Dylan Baker is 63 n Actor Judy Landers is 63 n Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 62 n Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 62 n Actor Paula Newsome is 60 n Country singer Dale Watson is 59 n Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 58 n R&B singer Toni Braxton is 54 n Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 53
100 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1921
The Chapin-Sacks Corporation, Buckeystown, which has been conducting an ice cream business for some years, has sold out its holdings. The property, including the plant and fixtures, has been purchased by the Walker Hill Dairy, Washington, and by the Nicodemus Company, Frederick. The Walker Hill Dairy takes over the milk business, amounting to about 2,000 gallons daily, and all equipment used in connection with the dairy department. The Nicodemus Company takes over the ice cream manufacturing equipment and the trade built up by the corporation.
Several hundred persons yesterday thronged around the corner of Church and Market streets, watching the progress of the second game of New York City’s backyard fight between the New York Yankees, of the American League, and the New York Giants, of the National League, for the baseball championship of the universe. The electric scoreboard, erected on the front of the building housing Shepherd’s Cigar Store, was secured for the fans of Frederick through the efforts of Shepherd and is the first one to be publicly used in this city. The new board appeared to be quite a novelty to the fans who stuck from start to finish of the game.
The new crop of caterpillars for 1921 indicates that the approaching winter will come in with considerable force but that the severe season will not be too long nor very unusual, and that the weather will be comparatively mild along about the middle of the winter. Observers have come to place much reliance on the caterpillars as weather indicators. They hit it exactly last winter. The degree of severity is indicated by the black markings on the worms — the more black, the more severe will be the winter.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1971
A citizens committee from Emmitsburg Wednesday presented the Frederick County Board of Education with a proposal to expand the local elementary school to include town park facilities, health services, library services, a teen center and a community center.
To Frederick County, the leading dairying county in Maryland and home of the world champion milk cow, it would be difficult to imagine that an entire nation could exist without a dairy industry, let alone not even one commercial dairy herd. But Frederick County and the dairy farm of Mr. and Mrs Willis Remsburg were host Wednesday to the Secretary of Agriculture of the small West African coastal nation of Liberia — which, in fact, does not have a commercial dairy industry.
Masons from lodges in Frederick County will join on Oct. 2 with over 8,000 Masons from every county in Maryland in fellowship at the Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville to husk the corn grown on the 425 acres of rolling farm land. After their labor in the fields, vast quantities of food will be served to these Masons at an early breakfast, and traditionally, they will be paid a souvenir penny for their work.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
