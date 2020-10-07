100 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1920
Clarence F. Adams, Camden, N.J., and John W. Mitchell, alias “Big Bill,” Philadelphia, were last evening convicted by the judges of the Frederick County Circuit Court of the murder of Francis M. Hallowell, a director of the Sandy Spring National Bank, and the robbery of that institution, were sentenced for life in the Maryland Penitentiary. Joseph Thomas Pendergast, Philadelphia, indicted with Adams and Mitchell, was found not guilty.
Frosts which opened the chestnut burrs have been welcomed by hundreds of school children in this county. There has been enough frost to pry open some of the burrs, and while the blight killed off many of these nut trees, there are still enough to provide plenty of fun for the nutting parties. Most of the monarch chestnuts that stood in the middle of the fields or along the highways and which formerly yielded many bushels of nuts, now stand as bare, stark ghosts their life having been sapped out by the mysterious blight.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1970
There have only been four good years of tax funds for Frederick County libraries since 1887, Miss M.L. Reynolds, secretary-treasurer to the C. Burr Artz Board of Trustees, said at a Frederick County Public Library meeting last night at the YMCA. She said that the C. Burr Artz building is too crowded, the working conditions are below standards, and that library public service does not approach the minimum standard of public library service or public service.
Sunny skies and cool evenings were the order of the day yesterday as the shortening days and changing leaves marked the progress of fall, 1970 style.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 2000
An elderly woman who police said apparently wasn’t paying attention was involved in a three-car wreck at U.S. 15 and Basford Road that sent five people to hospitals and halted traffic on the highway for more than an hour Friday. The 82-year-old Frederick woman was driving her 1996 Mercury Marquis south on U.S. 15 when she hit a stopped 1998 Honda Civic from behind, pushing the Honda into the path of a northbound vehicle.
An arson fire destroyed another vacant business in Brunswick early this morning. Flames destroyed the building that once housed the New York Hill Grocery on Ninth Avenue. Last August, a blaze destroyed the building that once housed the William Gross General Store. In June, fire was set on an abandoned furniture refinishing warehouse within spitting distance of the store.
