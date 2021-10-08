100 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1921
Frank Hyman Davis, arrested at Towson, near Baltimore, on Monday last, charged with holding up a man and relieving him of his valuables, was identified at the Central Police Station in Baltimore Tuesday night by George Willing, a guard at Horsey’s Distillery, near Burkittsville, as one of the men who entered the office of the distillery on the night of September 9, helped bind him, and then ransacked the warehouse, making off with 1,206 cases of bottled Horse whiskey.
Victor Alexander, of Middletown, arrested on a warrant sworn out by County Health Officer Dr. H.P. Fahrney, charging him with violating a scarlet fever quarantine, under which his home had been placed, was discussed at a meeting before Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday afternoon. Alexander declared that he misunderstood the instructions of the health officer and had no intention of breaking the quarantine. He added that he did not believe that the health officers were warranted in quarantining his home. Two of Alexander’s children were among the eight sent home with symptoms of the fever.
Following a running tussle that lasted for a block and a half Wednesday afternoon, Clyde C. Jones, a huckster of Weverton, was arrested in Hagerstown by Officers Bush and Gearhart of the State Constabulary on charges of raising a one-dollar bill to a five and attempting to pass the bill at the McCrory Five and Ten Cent Store, that city.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1971
“Today, fire fighting, is a science,” said Bob Hargett, a volunteer at Juniors. “Years ago, everything was built out of natural materials, but now many buildings are built with synthetic fabrics and chemicals. You almost have to be a chemist or scientist to fight them,” said Bob Hargett, a volunteer at Juniors. As Frederick City continues to expand, both in population and land area, the emphasis on fire protection and need for a modern fire fighting service will increase proportionately.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Marvin Mandel is hoping that some authentic Maryland crab cakes may help thaw the cold war. Mandel plans to take 10 dozen of the Chesapeake Bay delicacies with him when he and eight other governors leave on a two-week trip to Russia Friday.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 2001
WASHINGTON — Forty U.S. and British warplanes and an armada of warships and submarines pummeled strongholds of the al-Qaida network and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on Sunday with Tomahwak cruise missiles, 500-pound gravity bombs and computer-guided bombs. The demonstration of Western firepower was the first wave of an anti-terrorism campaign promised after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States. “Out objective is to defeat those who use terrorism and those who house or support them,” Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld told a Pentagon news conference.
President Bush paid tribute to the nation’s fallen firefighters Sunday morning in Emmitsburg and vowed that their sacrifices will not be forgotten. Recalling the 344 fire and rescue personnel killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. President Bush promised to comfort their loved ones. “The nation still mourns,” he said.
