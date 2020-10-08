100 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1920
Charles Burrass, employed at Garber’s Bakery, North Market Street, fell from a horse on South Market, near Square Corner, yesterday afternoon and for a short time was rendered unconscious. He was picked up by Policeman John Adams and John Bell and after attention from a physician was able to go home.
While the decline in the sugar market is a source of continued uneasiness to candy manufacturers, wholesalers, jobbers and retailers, the small boy and girl, and all their ilk can clan, find in it only a source of joy undefiled. As a result of the lower price on sugar, candy “penny goods,” will soon make their appearance in the little store nearby the school and the corner grocery.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1970
The Board of Education authorized architect Charles F. Bowers to further explore plans for a new building and an addition to South Frederick Elementary School at the October meeting Wednesday. The project ultimately will include extensive additions to the main school building and a replacement building for the outmoded Washington Street structure.
William O. Lee Jr., a physical education teacher at West Frederick Junior High School, was named the school’s vice principal last night following the regular Board of Education meeting. In addition to his duties as a PE instructor, Lee is the assistant track coach at Frederick High School and of the Frederick Falcons. He was the track and basketball coach at Lincoln High School from 1954 to 1962.
Archaeological consultant J. Glenn Little told members of the Rose Hill Manor committee and county officials that restoration of the historic mansion will be expensive and cautioned that before any work is done careful and honest research must be completed. “It would be very easy to repair the house,” Little said, “but it will be very difficult to restore it.”
20 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
