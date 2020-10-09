100 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1920
Properly to carry out the purposes of Fire Prevention Day, to be observed today throughout the country, the Fire Board urges that all adults and children devote some thought that day to the following: That all premises be cleaned up, with special attention to the removal of all loose waste paper, rags, clothing or other inflammable material from cellars and attics or other unused rooms.
Plans are being made for a community show to be held in the school house at Wolfsville, Oct. 15 and 16. In addition to a large number of cash prizes, many individual premiums will also be awarded.
Frederick county has more farms than any other county in Maryland and is consequently the banner rural unit of the state, according to an announcement made in Washington by the Census Bureau. There are 3,817 farms within the boundaries of Frederick County, while Baltimore is next with 3,587 and Carroll, third, with 3,518.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1970
The telephone rang once and was answered by a young voice saying, “Hello, Hotline, this is Sue.” Sue is one of approximately 50 volunteers working on a new community service project designed to help people with problems such as drugs, family relations and health. The service, named “Hotline,” has received more than 200 calls since its inception Oct. 1.
William Hammond, 16, trumpet player and junior at Frederick High School, has been chosen for the McDonald’s All American High School Band. The 101-piece co-ed band will play at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2000
A memorial dedicated to Frederick County firefighters killed in the line of duty was unveiled during ceremonies Sunday afternoon. Located in Mount Olivet Cemetery, the stone memorial lists the names of 17 men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice as they served their communities in Frederick County.
Katie Vann believes the dangers of fires affect everyone and everything. This, her answer to the question, “Why is fire prevention important?” led to her crowning as 2001 Miss Frederick County Fire Prevention.
If there is a heaven for animals, Bill the parrot smiled down Sunday as more than 50 people came out to remember the bird’s long life. Children and adults alike gathered at Rick’s Fish and Pet Supply off the Golden Mile to pay tribute to the bird as well as Big Guy, a.k.a. Larry the Lizard. Both animals were killed the night of Sept. 21 after a Ford pick-up truck crashed through the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.