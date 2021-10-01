100 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1921
Frederick Never First Rate Town Without a Hotel — Highlights of Joseph D. Baker’s interview relative to Frederick’s proposed $900,000 hotel: “You can never have a first-class town without having a first-class hotel, and Frederick has been sadly in need of a good hotel for years.”
“If we could keep a group of selected men and women and their descendants separated from the rest of mankind, say, on a desert island, for many generations, it would be possible to produce a race with the bodies of Greek gods and the minds of Newton and Shakespeare,” said Dr. H.S. Jennings, Hopkins University, Baltimore, who has just returned from International Congress of Engenics in New York.
The right front wheel of the loaded farm wagon of W.F. Duvall, McKaig, was snapped off yesterday on North Market street, when the horses shied at a pile of bags lying on the sidewalk. The wagon bed was let down on the street, blocking traffic for a short time.
Charles Cowen, Harry Ecks and Lawrence Redmond, all of Baltimore, who were arrested in that city about ten days ago in connection with the $100,000 Horsey whiskey robbery, and who were brought to Frederick and locked up in the Frederick county jail, have been released because there was not enough evidence on which they could be held. Only two persons are now held in connection with the robbery, William Martin confined in the jail here, and his wife, Nellie Martin, who has been released on bail.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1971
As Hurricane Ginger makes her way up the Atlantic Coast, Frederick County residents should prepare themselves by donning raincoats and carrying umbrellas. The weatherman forecasts rain today, tonight and again Saturday. The new rainfall follows September’s large rainfall of 8.14 inches. Normal September rainfall is 3.42 inches.
Shakespeare once declared “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet,” however, it has been brought to the attention of the Frederick County Air Quality Control board that William may have altered his immortal quotation had he lived in the 100 block of North Market Street. That location has been for years deemed the “sweetest smelling corner in Frederick” due to the floating fragrances emitted by Allen’s store at 153 N. Market St. As of late, employees in neighboring stores who prefer to remain anonymous have found the aroma a bit “asphyxiating” and have registered complaints with the county air inspectors.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2001
It was the first passenger train service in America, begun in 1828. Frederick named a street after it. Now, residents of B&O Avenue are getting ready for a railroad revival of sorts, rumbling right past their front doors. The start of MARC commuter service in Frederick is less than three months away. On B&O Avenue, a stone’s throw from the MARC station, some people wonder what the trains will bring. They’re worried about noice, children’s safety and loss of parking from the redesign of the street, among other things.
WASHINGTON — Attorney General John Ashcroft warned of a “very serious threat” of new terrorism that may increase if the United States retaliates for the Sept. 11 attacks. “We believe that there is the likelihood of additional terrorist activity. And it is our job to do whatever we can to interrupt it, to disrupt it,” Mr. Ashcroft said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
KEEDYSVILLE — Explosions, carnage and martyrdom were all in the script, but there was one thing makers of the Civil War film “Gods and Generals” didn’t expect: a real war. They were midway through a re-enactment of the blood-drenched Battle of Antietam on Sept. 11 when hijacked airliners slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania countryside, killing thousands of Americans.
