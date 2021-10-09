SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1971
C&O Canal barge captains and crews will reunite for the first time since the canal closed in 1924 this Sunday at Snyders Landing along the canal in Washington County. Sharpsburg was the winter headquarters for 25 to 30 of the canal boats, and most of the town’s residents worked on the canal.
Senator J. Glenn Beall Jr., speaking at Betty’s Restaurant at a meeting sponsored by Frederick’s Chamber of Commerce’s National Affairs Committee, touched on the future of Fort Detrick and spoke of several issues of national importance. “I know that NIH and HEW have been thinking about Fort Detrick, that Fort Detrick fits into their plans. But will it materialize? I just don’t know. I’ve no doubt that Fort Detrick will continue to operate, but I don’t know on what scale,” Beall said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2001
WASHINGTON — In a windowless space 10 paces from the Oval Office, Tom Ridge reported for duty Monday at the new Office of Homeland Security. His assignment: figure out where America is vulnerable to terrorist attack and try to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Special education students at Heather Ridge School are sending a unique message of hope to New York school children traumatized by the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. They folded 1,000 origami cranes to be delivered to an elementary school in Queens. The paper birds are a gesture of peace and unity modeled after a Japanese legend borne of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima.
Firefighters battled a blaze on the mountain above the Point of Rocks railroad tunnel for more than three hours Monday evening before retreating for safety as night fell. The fire consumed about two acres and was believed to have been ignited by sparks from a passing train, said Steve Shook, assistant fire chief with Carroll Manor Fire Co. The fire started along the railroad tracks. The area is very dry, making wildfire a growing concern, Mr. Shook said.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1921
Police in Hagerstown are searching for Dr. C.W. Davis, who, after kissing his bride of a few days goodbye at their home in Thurmont last Thursday morning, telling her he was coming to Hagerstown, has disappeared. He boarded the 10:30 train for Hagerstown and has not been heard of since.
Bernard Russell and William Hanson of Baltimore are confined in the Frederick county jail, awaiting a hearing in connection with the $100,000 whiskey robbery staged at the Outerbridge Horsey Distillery on the night of September 9. They were arrested in Baltimore. This makes five persons held so far in connection with the theft.
After six months trial, Frederick city has permanently adopted the policy of the motorcycle officer for its police force, and the municipality’s name as a motorcycle owner now appears for the first time on the records of Motor Vehicle Commissioner E. Austin Baughman.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2001
WASHINGTON — The United States hit Afghanistan with a third day of airstrikes, crushing Taliban air defenses, radars and airports to the extent that American warplanes can fly virtually unchallenged night and day, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Associated Press — With prayers and flickering candles, to the sound of bagpipes and police sirens and patriotic hymns, Americans by the millions will break from their routines Thursday to mark the passage of one month since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Local law enforcement agencies are for the most part on the same levels of security alert since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks despite U.S. bombing missions to Afghanistan this week. City of Frederick water officials, however, are updating their tests of raw water at various water treatment plants, keeping an eye out for bacteria that could be present as a result of biological terrorism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.