100 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1920
Leaving its path strewn with the wreckage of barns, demolished fencing and uprooted trees, a hurricane of the velocity of a western tornado, swept through the eastern section of Middletown Valley yesterday afternoon about 4 o’clock causing a loss that is probably in the neighborhood of $15,000. The storm passed in about a quarter of an hour, the vortex being centered on the outskirts of eastern Middletown, in a rich farming session. Hundreds of trees were torn up when the storm came.
While plowing on the Mrs. M.J. Steel farm near New Market, a nest of copper snakes was plowed out by George W. Steel. The snakes were all about the same size, each being about 6 inches in length.
Nearly eleven years elapsed before the woman who picked up a handbag in a local store became conscious stricken and returned the property to its rightful owner. The bag, which was the property of Mrs. Oliver McCow, East Third street, was returned to her Saturday night and contained nearly the same amount of money as was in it when it was stolen nearly eleven years ago, two weeks before Christmas 1909.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1970
Thieves stole a Wall Street “ticker-tape” machine Saturday night from the West Church Street office of Robert Hooper’s Investment Securities. Police, however, said the machine which records stock market reports is worthless to the thieves because they did not take the circuit box and also it would be impossible to hook it up without an outside circuit. An electric typewriter was also stolen from the office. The majority of the other offices in the old YMCA building were also ransacked but apparently nothing was taken, police said.
Approximately 150 new teachers were welcomed into the Frederick County School System Monday morning and will have a busy week ahead preparing for the opening of school Tuesday after Labor Day.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 2000
Students had barely gotten back to the books when police were called about assaults at two high schools Thursday morning. A 16-year-old girl, a junior at Urbana High, was suspended for five days after she pushed a 15-year-old girl and slapped her across the face, said Deputy First Class Troy Barrick, who investigated the case. About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Maryland State Police were called to Linganore High to investigate an assault among students. Troopers declined to investigate an assault among students.
Anyone want a free house? Seriously, totally free. A historic building located on land owned by the Lehigh Cement Co. in Union Bridge, along with 10 other county properties, was listed as endangered in the second annual Frederick County Landmarks Foundation survey. The Jacob Stoner House is a 200-year-old building that served as the homestead for the local miller in Clemsonville. The cement company has agreed to let anyone who wants the house have it for free, said Mary McCarthy, executive director of the landmarks foundation — as long as the new owner takes it off the property.
