100 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1921
Frederick, long merely an agricultural center but fast coming to the front as a city where manufacturing and commerce thrives, is shown by the fact that during the past year, three new industries have been established and are now in full operation, another plant has been completed, two business houses have found it necessary to enlarge their buildings, and the banks of the city have opened up branch banks elsewhere in the county.
Apparently unable to make the turn at the intersection of Rockwell Terrace and Bentz streets, an automobile bearing Maryland license No. 18-889H and occupied by two men, shortly before noon yesterday crashed into the corner of the fence of Jacob Lambert at West Third and Bentz streets. The fence was badly smashed. The machine was not much damaged.
Grand Secretary William A. Jones, S.H. Foxwell and P.J. Berstein were here yesterday and placed on record the deed for the 40 acres of the facilities, North Market street, which will be used for the new Odd Fellows Home.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1971
The three buyers of the old Moose Lodge building, scheduled to be vacated today, assured residents of West South Street last night that they have no intention of converting the property into a tavern. A number of homeowners from the South Street area, led by Howard Stewart, contend that a tavern or club would downgrade the value of neighboring property. The protesters also argued that there are already too many liquor outlets in the area.
Time passes, and institutions may also. One of the oldest country general stores, Gordon’s Burkittsville Store, is discontinuing business Saturday. Hubert and Mildred Gordon have decided to retire and close their store, one of the oldest area business places, which was founded in 1851.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 2001
A Creagerstown church, a New Windsor mill and Middletown’s Main Street are among the locations that the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation have listed as Endangered Historic Sites. The list, released Friday, also includes a toll house near Thurmont and a log building in downtown Frederick.
WASHINGTON — Social Security paid $31 million through the end of last year to dead people who were listed as deceased in the agency’s own electronic files, auditors say.
It appears red light cameras won’t be given the green light in Frederick County. Sheriff Jim Hagy said this week the cameras are not necessary here. The lights cost about $50,000 each and snap the pictures of cars running red lights. “We are not recommending the cameras because we think it is cost prohibitive,” Mr. Hagy said.
