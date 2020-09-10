100 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1920
The Mt. Airy ball club closed a successful season on Saturday by defeating the Frederick Ox Fibre Industrial team 25 to 4 in a six and one half inning contest. The Mt. Airy team has played nine games and won eight losing to Myersville with a patched-up team, four regulars being out of the game.
For the month of August 40 deaths were published for this city and county. Fourteen persons died in the city. There were 13 interments at Mt. Olivet, 1 at St. John’s, 1 at the Visitation-Convent and 3 in the colored graveyards. Twenty-six persons died in the county. Burials were made at Woodsboro, Plane No. 4, Haughs, Middletown, Emmitsburg, Kemptown, Urbana, Lewistown, Mt. Pleasant, Charlesville, Thurmont, Hope Hill.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1970
Contracts have been awarded by the Linganore Corporation for the construction of two major dams which will create two lakes — one more than 220 acres in size — at Lake Linganore, a 3,400-acre residential recreation community soon-to-be-opened at Eaglehead. The dam and lake projects are valued in excess of $2 million.
A bomb disposal squad from Ft. Meade was called to Frederick County Monday to remove old sticks of dynamite from a barn on Barnes Road. Carl Smith told Tpr. Dennis Hoffman he found the sticks of dynamite and six caps in an old bread box in his barn. Smith had just moved onto the farm.
Pfc. Eugene M. Henderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Henderson of Frederick, is now serving a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Vietnam as an Artillery mechanic. While serving in Vietnam, Pfc. Henderson has gotten in touch by telephone with a neighbor, Pfc. Larry Cosley, son of Mrs. Madeline Cosley of Frederick. Pfc. Cosley is also serving a tour of duty in Vietnam where he is stationed near the DMZ. Another son of Mr. and Mrs. Henderson, Pfc. Andre Henderson, is serving at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia after completing his basic training. He is an administrative specialist.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
