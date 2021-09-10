100 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1921
The schools of Frederick county, open for the past week, have enrolled pupils in excess to those enrolled last year in almost every instance, according to G. Lloyd Palmer, Superintendent of Education for this county. Many of the schools are pressed for room, and it is being planned to erect several more portable buildings in the county in the near future.
Every guest at local hotels will receive literature descriptive of Frederick and Frederick county together with a letter of welcome. This idea, sponsored by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce, will become effective Sept. 15.
Jefferson is named for Thomas Jefferson, the noted former president of the United States. It is one of the oldest towns in the state of Maryland. As to who built the town is shrouded in obscurity. Years ago, Jefferson was one of the worst towns, in point of morals, in the state. Many years ago, on account of its saloons and gambling joints, it was called a veritable “trap.” Jefferson was the stopping town for teamsters hauling grain from the west to Baltimore. For years, it was called Trap Town, and later it was called New Trap Town. It remained this name until Congressman William C. Johnson had the name changed to its present one.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1971
A 4,000-gallon tank of formaldehyde burst in the rear of a tractor-trailer near Sandy Hook Thursday at 7:40 p.m., and a Brunswick volunteer fireman was overcome by fumes in the ensuing containment operation, according to state police.
A high speed police chase ended in tragedy Wednesday night when the speeding car “exploded” on the outskirts of Woodsboro, killing the driver and damaging two parked cars and two buildings.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2001
When he walks down the street, people turn and stare. Cars stop on green, and drivers lean out windows to holler. Just one look, and people know he’s hot — flaming, fiery hot. Hot Rod, a rare-breed American Hairless Terrier, sports flame tattoos across one-third of his hair-free, 7-pound body. He’s owned by Gordon Staub, proprietor of Time Bomb Tattoo and Body Piercing in Frederick.
Frederick County Public Schools officials are looking into the possibility of building or leasing a structure to consolidate their administrative staff. The staff is now spread out in three locations and five main buildings.
Thomas Johnson and Urbana are sending signals early in the season they are going to be two of the top girls soccer powers in the area, and both have earned two matches against each other because of Saturday’s semifinal wins in the county girls soccer tournament at Linganore High School.
