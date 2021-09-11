SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1971
More than 25 Frederick County horse owners attended a special meeting Friday night at North Frederick Elementary School for a briefing on the current inoculation program for all Maryland horses and other equines (ponies, mules, burros, asses). Dr. Robert Hammond, extension veterinarian from the University of Maryland, and Dr. George Green, regional state veterinarian, State Board of Agriculture, spoke to the group on the program of free vaccination against Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis (VEE) and the urgency for having all such animals vaccinated.
Lewistown residents Thursday night claimed their biggest crowd since 1959 when a motorcade brought President Eisenhower and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev through en route to Ike’s Gettysburg Farm. The occasion Thursday night was the first anniversary parade, celebration and carnival-opening commemorating the first year of service of the new Lewistown Volunteer Fire Co. Officials estimated over 2,000 persons were on hand to watch the parade, which lasted more than an hour.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2001
From The Frederick Post, morning edition: With 35 years under his belt at Fort Detrick and service in World War II, Robert Renn felt he was due some time off. And he took it. Three months to be exact, before launching into his third career as a school bus driver for the Frederick County Board of Education. At 74, Mr. Renn, or Mr. Bob as his students called him, finally got out from behind the wheel this year after driving 15 years for the school system.
The Frederick Planning Commission on Monday approved the final site plan for a townhouse-style row of condominiums on All Saints Street. The Cannon Hill Lofts are planned as a row of four three-story buildings on what is now an undeveloped, rocky and overgrown hill on the south side of All Saints Street opposite the Greyhound bus terminal.
From The News, evening edition: ‘America Under Seige’ ‘Terrorists attack: World Trade Center collapses” NEW YORK — In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center, and the twin 110-story towers collapsed Tuesday morning. Explosions also rocked the Pentagon and spread fear across the nation.
From The News, evening edition: Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes closed City Hall to all nonessential personnel today and warned residents that they will be seeing “a lot of military aircraft in our air” as a result of the terrorist attacks in Washington and New York City.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1921
Eleven or twelve hundred cases of bonded Horsey Whiskey, valued at bootlegging prices at about $100,000, was taken from the Horsey Distillery, a mile south of Burkittsville, in a midnight robbery. A party of men, said to number 12 or 16, overpowered George Willing, the lone guard, broke into the warehouse after binding and leaving him in the office, and made off with the whiskey in trucks.
Trinity congregation — facts having been presented substantiating the claims of the congregation as to its historical connection with the original Monocacy Church — is the direct representative of the Reformed congregation at Apples’ organized April 15, 1770, one mile east of Thurmont, the mother church of both the Lutheran and Reformed denominations in that vicinity.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2001
From The Frederick Post, morning edition; the evening edition, The News, led with the Sept. 11 attacks: ‘Our nation saw evil’
NEW YORK — In the most devastating terrorist onslaught ever waged against the United States, knife-wielding hijackers crashed two airlines into the World Trade Center on Tuesday morning, toppling its twin 110-story towers. The deadly calamity was witnessed on televisions across the world as another plane slammed into the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed outside Pittsburgh.
Fort Detrick imposed its highest level of security Tuesday as local government offices shut down and businesses closed in the wake of disasters at the Pentagon and the World Trace Center’s twin towers. The Army placed Detrick on “force protection condition delta” — suspending normal operations and forcing visitors to show identification, Detrick spokesman Chuck Dasey said. The base has never implemented such tight security, even during the Persian Gulf War, he said.
Two U.S. Congressmen have different ideas about the intended target of the United Airlines jet that crashed 80 miles from Pittsburgh. Rep. Jim Moran, D-Virginia, said Tuesday the Boeing 757 was headed to Camp David. But Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, R-6th, said he believed that jet wasn’t headed to the presidential retreat. “That is a target of little psychological value,” Dr. Bartlett said. “If it was headed anywhere, it was headed for the Capitol.”
