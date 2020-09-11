100 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1920
One of the most modernly equipped laundries of Western Maryland has been opened by Guy Albaugh in Chapel Alley, between Third and Fourth streets, this city, The Crystal Laundry turns out what is known as “wet washes,” is equipped with modern machinery and automatic dryer.
Mayor-elect of Brunswick, Edward C. Shafer, having qualified for office and entered upon the duties of chief executive of that thriving railroad town, has briefly outlined the course he will pursue during the next two years. His program includes much in the interest and welfare of Brunswick. In speaking of his new duties he said: “As mayor I shall try to be mayor of all the people, endeavoring to serve all the people in an impartial manner and in a way that will unite our citizens and build up Brunswick not only as a railroad town, but as the commercial center of Middletown Valley.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1970
In slightly more than one hour’s time the county’s 9,200 Univac computer in a pre-election debut processed mock election returns from 12 precincts and bulletins on the unofficial results were distributed to press observers. The dry run election held in the data processing department served the dual purpose of ensuring that the programs prepared for the Sept. 15 primary by computer director Joseph Yeager would work properly.
A team of six Clydesdale horses will be on exhibition at the Frederick Fair this year, pulling a restored Pennsylvania hitch wagon. The horses belong to Derroll E. Rhoderick of Monrovia, who began raising the breed four years.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2000
This week has been designated Amnesty 2000 in Maryland, a week in which parents who owe child support can contact officials to set up payment arrangements. About 10 lawyers will be available at the courthouse from Tuesday through Thursday to answer questions and set up payment plans for Frederick County residents.
WASHINGTON — Advances in technology make the United States more vulnerable to bioterrorism than to nuclear attack, a leading expert in defending against biological weapons believes. Dr. Tara O’Toole, deputy director of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Civilian Biodefense Studies, said the United States needs to strengthen its public health and medical care system to deal with biological attacks because this would “probably make ourselves less attractive targets to would-be perpetrators.” Public health experts have warned for several years that bioterrorism, the release of deadly bacteria or viruses, is a growing threat.
