100 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1970
Today is Defenders Day, probably one of the least celebrated legal state holdays, set aside for the commemoration of the successful defense of Fort McHenry and the city of Baltimore during the War of 1812. Official notice of the holiday in Frederick is largely confined to free downtown parking.
A Jefferson volunteer fireman was treated for smoke inhalation at Frederick Memorial Hospital late last night as firefighters from five companies battled a garage fire in the county. The fire was believed in a garage which contained two cars. The identity of the garage or car owner, was not available late last night.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2000
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes might be the city’s highest elected official and owner of the ubiquitous Grimes Towing fleet, but he still considers himself an average Joe — an average Joe lucky enough to fly a helicopter from coast to coast. He landed at Frederick Municipal Airport last week in his brand new R44 Robinson helicopter after spending four days flying it home from the manufacturer in Los Angeles.
The escape of two youths from the Victor Cullen Academy ended Monday after they crashed the stolen pickup they were riding in during a police chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1920
Considerable excitement occurred on West Patrick street in front of E.B. Shipley Tire shop last night caused by a young man from Brunswick who gave his name as Carl Merriman, about 21 years old, attacking and striking Arch Hanley, this city. Merriman was arrested afterward by Policeman George W. Myers. According to witnesses, Merriman with three or four companions from Brunswick stood on the sidewalk opposite the shop and amused themselves by making inappropriate remarks to young women. Someone standing in the doorway of the shop remonstrated with them whereupon Merriman walked up to Hanley and struck him in the face.
Washington, Sept. 12 — Battered almost beyond recognition, the body of Mrs. Gertrude Viger Kuehling, said to have been the heiress of a Detroit fortune of more than $1,000,000, was found floating in the Potomac River near Ferguson’s rock early today. She was married to Roy Harper Kuehling for eight months. Kuehling, held as a witness by the police, when he swam ashore from an overturned canoe, was unaware of the finding of his wife’s body to to noon.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1970
This dates was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 2000
The Archdiocese of Baltimore has banned weekly prayer meetings in Emmitsburg that attracted thousands of Catholics eager to hear a local medical doctor report on messages she said she received from the Virgin Mary. For the past seven years people from around the country have flocked to the Thursday services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to hear Dr. Gianna Talone-Sullivan describe encounters with Mary. The archdiocese has ordered the sessions to be discontinued.
A group of 25 youngsters persuaded the Myersville Town Council on Tuesday to consider a temporary in-line roller skate park until a more permanent one is developed.
