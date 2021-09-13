100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1921
Ninety percent of the “whisky” cases in police court here result from the sale of peach and other extracts by the merchants of Frederick, according to statements made last night by members of the city police force. In court last night, seven assault and battery cases, caused by intoxicants, were tried.
Yesterday was the 107th anniversary of the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and of the battle of North Point. It was celebrated in Maryland as a holiday in commemoration of the spirit of those who in 1874 took up arms and defended Baltimore from attack by land and sea by the British army.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1971
A series of weekend showers and thunderstorms, which began early Saturday morning, dumped a total of 4.33 inches of rain on the area as of 6 p.m. Sunday, and the weatherman predicted the storms would continue through Tuesday. At the same time, the National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on tropical storm Heidi, which will have reached hurricane strength by tonight when it is expected to strike the Delmarva peninsula.
Four new residents of Frederick, the young daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Lisy, held a “Penny Carnival” at their home Aug. 28 for the benefit of the American Cancer Society. Formerly of the Chicago area, the four girls, Patty, 10; Cathy, 8; Susie, 7; and Carrie, 4, raised $4.33 from various contests, including a fish pond, raffle, bean bag throw and penny-pitch. All contests were one or two pennies to try.
Airman Herbert R. Kanode, brother of Miss Cynthia D. Kanode, Frederick, has received his first U.S. Air Force duty assignment after completing basic training at Lackland AFB, Tex. The airman has been assigned to Dover AFB, Delaware, for training and duty in the civil engineering structural and pavement field. Airman Kanode attended Frederick High School.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 2001
World stunned by terrorism: WASHINGTON — The White House and Air Force One, two potent symbols of the American presidency, were targets of Tuesday’s suicide bombers, government officials said. White House press secretary Ari Fleischer cited “real and credible information” that the hijacked airplane that slammed into the Pentagon was originally intended to hit the White House.
Frederick shows its patriotism: Some acting alone, others joining together, the residents of Frederick showed their patriotic resolve Wednesday, defying the terrorist attacks that rocked the nation and showing mournful compassion for the victims. Churches continued daylong vigils so the faithful could pray for healing, as televisions remained locked on pictures of smoky rubble.
Frederick family awaits word on son: Every half-hour, a member of the Linton family picks up the phone and calls New York hospitals, hoping to get some information about Alan Linton, who was working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center when it was attacked Tuesday. “We’re hoping and praying we’ll get some news,” Sharon Linton, of Frederick, said Wednesday afternoon. She last heard from her son right after the first tower was hit.
