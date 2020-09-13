100 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1920
Considerable excitement occurred on West Patrick street in front of E.B. Shipley Tire shop last night caused by a young man from Brunswick who gave his name as Carl Merriman, about 21 years old, attacking and striking Arch Hanley, this city. Merriman was arrested afterward by Policeman George W. Myers. According to witnesses, Merriman with three or four companions from Brunswick stood on the sidewalk opposite the shop and amused themselves by making inappropriate remarks to young women. Someone standing in the doorway of the shop remonstrated with them whereupon Merriman walked up to Hanley and struck him in the face.
Washington, Sept. 12 — Battered almost beyond recognition, the body of Mrs. Gertrude Viger Kuehling, said to have been the heiress of a Detroit fortune of more than $1,000,000, was found floating in the Potomac River near Ferguson’s rock early today. She was married to Roy Harper Kuehling for eight months. Kuehling, held as a witness by the police, when he swam ashore from an overturned canoe, was unaware of the finding of his wife’s body to to noon.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1970
This dates was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 2000
The Archdiocese of Baltimore has banned weekly prayer meetings in Emmitsburg that attracted thousands of Catholics eager to hear a local medical doctor report on messages she said she received from the Virgin Mary. For the past seven years people from around the country have flocked to the Thursday services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to hear Dr. Gianna Talone-Sullivan describe encounters with Mary. The archdiocese has ordered the sessions to be discontinued.
A group of 25 youngsters persuaded the Myersville Town Council on Tuesday to consider a temporary in-line roller skate park until a more permanent one is developed.
