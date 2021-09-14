100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1921
After mature deliberation, a Jury in the Circuit Court yesterday decided that 12 apple trees belonging to Joseph Young, Woodsboro district, and cut down by Samuel Young, first cousin of the farmer and near neighbor, were worth $10 and brought in a verdict for the plaintiff in the suit of Joseph Young against Samuel Young. The former had brought suit for $500. The suit grew out of a boundary dispute.
The fall shooting season for the New Market Gun Club opened auspiciously Saturday with 18 marksmen facing the traps. W.M. Hogarth, New Market, made the high score in the first match.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1971
As a direct result of the “WIN” program, five persons may soon drop from the ranks of those on public assistance this fall if they pass the high school equivalency tests for which they have been preparing. For then, the diploma will mean the chance to get a job. The program, which is new to the county this summer, attempts to put individuals in a position educationally where they can qualify for jobs.
A new and attractive feature at the Brunswick Horse Show will be an exhibition by the Potomac Morgan Horse Club Drill Team. This organization, which has been working together for about a year, will give horse lovers an enjoyable experience in watching precision riding. The show is sponsored by the Silver Bit Riding Club Inc. and held at the club grounds on Md. 79 at Petersville.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 2001
Threat not over: WASHINGTON — U.S. investigators pressed Thursday to identify terrorist collaborators who may still be in a position to strike more Americans, and agents located critical “black boxes” from two of Tuesday’s hijacked planes.
NEW YORK — The gruesome search through the graveyard of the World Trade Center yielded no survivors as the death toll mounted Thursday, and hopes dimmed for more than 4,700 missing souls.
WASHINGTON — President Bush called the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington “the first war of the 21st century” on Thursday, and his administration labeled fugitive Osama bin Laden a prime suspect.
Jennifer Dougherty has captured the Democratic nomination in Frederick’s mayoral race, beating Alderman Meta Nash by 26 votes when the absentee ballots were publicly counted Thursday morning at Winchester Hall.
Frederick County will spend $9,600 to match, in part, a $22,400 grant from the state that could help to move along the proposed Advanced Technology Park at U.S. 15 and I-70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.